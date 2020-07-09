US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya
“We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American and Kenyan economies and that will serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025.PTI | Wahsington/Islamabad | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:11 IST
The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation. “We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American and Kenyan economies and that will serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025. Two-way trade in goods between the US and Kenya came to USD 1.1 billion last year.
After adjusting for the cost of living, the East African country ranks No. 75 out of 230 world economies, according to the CIA..
ALSO READ
Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa: Top scientist
Public can decide Miss South Africa top 10, says CEO, Stephanie Weil
S Africa records highest daily toll of 111 dead
Africa may reach to 600 million mobile subscribers with digital health platform
South African government urges creditors to back SAA rescue plan