Left Menu
Development News Edition

US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya

“We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American and Kenyan economies and that will serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025.

PTI | Wahsington/Islamabad | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:11 IST
US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya

The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation. “We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American and Kenyan economies and that will serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025. Two-way trade in goods between the US and Kenya came to USD 1.1 billion last year.

After adjusting for the cost of living, the East African country ranks No. 75 out of 230 world economies, according to the CIA..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trumps impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a ...

Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents: Police

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a banks ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped wit...

UK gets creative: Job bonus and eating out schemes announced

The British government unveiled a raft of measures Wednesday it hopes will limit an anticipated spike in unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Most noteworthy were a new bonus plan aimed at getting firms to retain workers th...

Lebanese man who financed Hezbollah in US returns home

A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the militant Hezbollah group arrived Wednesday in Beirut after his early release, local media reported. Kassim Tajideen was senten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020