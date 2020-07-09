Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar steadies near multi-week lows, yuan shines again

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Thursday as a rally in riskier assets such as global equities and commodities put a dent in safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency. China's yuan rose to a four-month high against the greenback, extending recent gains as investors of all stripes increase positions in Chinese stocks due to growing optimism about the world's second-largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 08:32 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies near multi-week lows, yuan shines again

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Thursday as a rally in riskier assets such as global equities and commodities put a dent in safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

China's yuan rose to a four-month high against the greenback, extending recent gains as investors of all stripes increase positions in Chinese stocks due to growing optimism about the world's second-largest economy. Lingering worries about the spread of the coronavirus and a light calendar in Asia could keep some currency pairs in a tight range, but the dollar's losses are gradually increasing as sentiment favours riskier bets on long-term economic growth.

"Rising stocks and a dip in Treasury yields are slight negatives for the dollar, but the market can't move too far because we still have to worry about the virus," said Minori Uchida, head of global market research at MUFG Bank. "A lot of major U.S. economic data have been positive, so this will be less of a trading factor going forward. People are looking for cues from stocks, yields, and hedging costs."

The dollar bought 0.9381 Swiss franc on Thursday in Asia, close to the lowest in almost four months. Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1339, close to a three-week low.

The euro could get a boost later in the day as Germany is scheduled to release export data. Economists expect shipments from the euro zone's largest economy to rebound sharply in May from a large decline in the previous month. The greenback was also close to a three-week low against the pound, last trading at $1.2613.

Sterling held steady at 89.91 pence per euro. The dollar was little changed at 107.33 yen.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, following gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a record closing high on Wednesday. The onshore yuan rose to 6.9875 per dollar, breaking past the closely watched level of 7 to reach the highest since March 17.

China's currency has been a star performer against the dollar as investors shrug off diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing to focus on China's improving economy and its attractive technology sector. The yuan has risen around 2.6% from a seven-month trough against the dollar set on May 27.

While some investors are reluctant to take big positions before the traditional summer holiday season amid uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said sentiment favours more U.S. dollar declines as investors try to look past a recent spike in coronavirus cases in some countries. Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar stood at $0.6978, close to its strongest level in a month.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.6573, also close to a one-month high.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...

China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...

Parrot Analytics launches TV360 Monitor to democratize data for media industry

Parrot Analytics, the worldwide leader in TV content demand data and analytics, has launched TV360, a brand-new data analytics platform suited for individual users to the largest international media corporations in the world. TV360 brings t...

'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

A national coalition of labour unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Dubbed the Strike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020