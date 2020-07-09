Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin asks states to ensure safety of bankers, take stern action against unruly

The Department of Financial Services, in a letter to chief secretary of states, said that incidences of unruly behaviour of anti-social elements against the bankers needs to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, sources said. Last month, a woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked by a police constable at its Saroli branch in Surat, Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:47 IST
FinMin asks states to ensure safety of bankers, take stern action against unruly

The Finance Ministry has requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and take stern action against perpetrators following incidences of attack on bankers in some parts of the country in the recent past. The Department of Financial Services, in a letter to chief secretary of states, said that incidences of unruly behaviour of anti-social elements against the bankers needs to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, sources said.

Last month, a woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked by a police constable at its Saroli branch in Surat, Gujarat. Following the incident, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance. "Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," she had said.

Few incidents, including attack on Bank of India staff in Maharashtra, were reported after the Surat attack. Citing recent news reports and social media coverage, the letter said it has highlighted instances of anti-social elements behaving in an unruly manner with bankers within bank premises.

"You would agree that such incidents need to be responded to proactively and with a firm hand, stern action taken against such elements with full force of law so that bankers are protected and the public assured of secured access to banking services," the letter dated July 7 said. Securing the availability of banking services to the public at all times is essential for households to meet their expenses and access benefits through DBT and for traders, farmers industries etc to carry on economic activities.

Delivery of essentials services including banking is all the more important in the present context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it emphasised. "...I request to appropriately sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police to take all necessary measures for prevention of timely and effective response and deterrent actions. Public communication of the state’s resolve and actions to deal firmly with miscreants would also help in deterring and instilling confidence in the public and the banking community," it said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly

The Indian domestic season will only start when it is safe for young players to travel within the country for their Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. There is a huge uncertainty with regards to Indias domestic tourna...

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday following gains for major US tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia rose.US stocks have recovered most of this years losses, helping to push up global ...

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc

Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...

Maha govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Juhu beach

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise the lease rent for food vendors operating on its land at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. The decision, taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, will reduce the governments annual revenue by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020