Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 per cent to 3,451.93 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7 per cent to 22,587.64. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5 per cent to 26,254.31 despite U.S.-Chinese tensions over a security law imposed on the territory.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 12:04 IST
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday following gains for major US tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia rose.

US stocks have recovered most of this year's losses, helping to push up global prices, despite rising numbers of American coronavirus infections that threaten to derail economic improvement. Investors are buying technology and other companies they expect to emerge stronger from the global downturn. On Wednesday, Wall Street turned in its sixth gain in seven days when the benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 0.8 per cent. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft accounted for half that rise.

"The uptick in sentiment seems unrelated to any specific news," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 per cent to 3,451.93 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7 per cent to 22,587.64.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5 per cent to 26,254.31 despite U.S.-Chinese tensions over a security law imposed on the territory. The Kospi in Seoul was 0.7 per cent higher at 2,173.66 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.9 per cent to 5,974.40. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,169.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 26,067.28. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.4 per cent to 10,492.50. Optimism is rising about a reopening U.S. economy, but virus case numbers are rising across much of the South and West. Some state governments have reversed plans to allow restaurants and other businesses to reopen.

Amazon added 2.7 per cent, Apple rose 2.3 per cent and Microsoft gained 2.2 per cent. Major companies are due to report quarterly results next week. They are expected to be dismal.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to USD 40.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 28 cents on Wednesday to settle at USD 40.90. Brent crude, the international price benchmark, shed 1 cent to USD 43.28 per barrel in London. It added 21 cents the previous session to USD 43.29. The dollar edged down to 107.29 yen from Wednesday's 107.31 yen. The euro was little-changed at USD 1.1360.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong; offers 10,000 visas to students, skilled workers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced the suspension of Australias extradition treaty with Hong Kong over the controversial Chinese national security law imposed there and offered visas to 10,000 students and temporary skilled...

Yemen cemetery struggles to dig enough graves as coronavirus spreads

In Yemens Taiz, cemetery supervisor Dabwan al-Makhlaafi had to hire mechanical diggers to keep up with demand for new graves at a cemetery originally built for fallen government fighters, as coronavirus spreads through the war-torn country....

New Zealand reviews settings of relationship with Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong.Chinas decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed t...

Milan turns to Jay-Z's Roc Nation, Liverpool to revive glory

Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the Scudetto, AC Milan decided returning to the pinnacle of football required a new approach. Jay-Zs entertainment agency Roc Nation is at the center of it, linking up with Mila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020