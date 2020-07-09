Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment in Whangārei for infrastructure projects announced

More than 200 jobs are expected to be created through the $26 million investment from the Government’s rejuvenation package aimed at kick-starting the post-COVID-19 economic rebuild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Whangārei | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:31 IST
Investment in Whangārei for infrastructure projects announced
“This funding for Whangārei will provide the community and wider region with confidence that the Government is backing them in this challenging economic environment by creating new jobs and opportunities,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced details of a multimillion-dollar investment in Whangārei for infrastructure projects that will help it recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200 jobs are expected to be created through the $26 million investment from the Government's rejuvenation package aimed at kick-starting the post-COVID-19 economic rebuild.

"The funding is an investment in the wellbeing infrastructure of Whangārei, covering a group of projects identified by the region as priorities. They include a cultural centre, new mixed transport pathways and sports and trades training facilities," Shane Jones said.

"Building infrastructure is a key component of our economic recovery plan. It creates jobs and provides a much-needed economic stimulus. Money invested now will reap rewards later as we take care of our communities."

Whangārei District Council will now receive $16m for its mixed transport construction programme. This will provide a safer network of transport paths throughout Whangārei city, including a contribution to upgrading Port Nikau bridge and roundabout.

The Hihiaua Cultural Centre will receive $3m towards construction costs. The centre aims to be a showcase of Tai Tokerau Māori arts, culture and heritage.

The Whangārei Boys High School Engineering Academy will receive $1m towards the construction of a purpose-built engineering facility that will enable industry-focused training on-site for students throughout the Tai Tokerau region.

A total of $6m will be divided into three wellbeing infrastructure projects. The Northland Rugby Union will receive $1.5m to enable it to complete building its clubrooms on Pohe Island, putting the club on track to help host the Women's Rugby World Cup in September 2021.

The remainder of the funding will go towards the development of a bike park at William Fraser Memorial Park on Pohe Island ($2m), and the construction of a recreation facility at Ruakaka ($2.5m) with indoor courts, gym, lounge, kitchen, office, and changing rooms which will benefit the area's growing population.

"This funding for Whangārei will provide the community and wider region with confidence that the Government is backing them in this challenging economic environment by creating new jobs and opportunities," Shane Jones said.

The rejuvenation funding is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones last week. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15.

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15....

Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir

The attack on BJPs Bandipora district president Waseem Bari was pre-planned by Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT, Inspector General of Police IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the policemen posted for personal security of the politici...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government. The defence mini...

Soccer-Asian Champions League to resume in hubs in September, October

The Asian Champions League will resume in two regional hubs in September and October with a single match deciding the title in early December, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday. The continents elite club competition, which w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020