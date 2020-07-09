Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affordable housing demand may be back to normal by Dec-Jan: Aadhar Housing Fin CEO

The housing finance company posted a net profit of Rs 189.38 crore in FY20, up 16.6 per cent from Rs 162.37 crore in the previous fiscal year. The overall growth was fine for 2019-20 except for the last 10 days, he said, referring to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:13 IST
Affordable housing demand may be back to normal by Dec-Jan: Aadhar Housing Fin CEO

Aadhar Housing Finance is hopeful of the affordable housing market getting back to normal levels by January 2021 as demand is reviving for small-ticket loans, the company's top executive said. The firm, which caters to the home financing needs of the low-income segment, did very well during the last fiscal except for March-end due to the coronavirus lockdown, its Managing Director and CEO Deo Shankar Tripathi said. "We had a profit growth of 17 per cent after providing hugely for COVID... and provisions for builder loan. Precisely Rs 90 crore provision was made after the profit. The idea behind making this additional provision is to insulate the company against any contingency which may arise this fiscal," Tripathi told PTI in an interview. The housing finance company posted a net profit of Rs 189.38 crore in FY20, up 16.6 per cent from Rs 162.37 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The overall growth was fine for 2019-20 except for the last 10 days, he said, referring to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The lockdown restrictions have been gradually eased since June, aiding economic recovery. "Economy is just now showing the improvement. In housing finance sector, 40 per cent of the pre-COVID level has come back and I expect that if further lockdown is not brought up and situation continues... then by December we can reach the pre-COVID level," Tripathi said. By October, the sector can see revival by 65-70 per cent, he said. "After that, by December-January, we will see (demand) going back to the pre-COVID level. That is what I feel, but the caveat is that there should not be any further lockdown or harsh measures because of the coronavirus spread," he added. Even as demand is coming back in the affordable and low-cost housing sector, the major challenge remains that the borrowers, mostly belonging to the informal and low-income segment, are still in a 'survival mode', he noted.

Once they come to revival mode, then demand will definitely come back to normal, he said, adding currently loan demand is broadly coming from the self-construction housing space. "In small locations people construct their houses and their demand is like Rs 8-10 lakh. They are mainly the people who have stable jobs like those working in the government sector, whose salaries are not impacted," he said. The company has started contacting people for their loan requirement as the lockdown restrictions have been eased, he said, adding Aadhar Housing has also launched products for COVID-19 warriors.

"We have launched a product for them and have reduced the interest rate by 1.75 per cent and along with that we are also providing them one-year insurance," Tripathi said. He said Aadhar Housing received more than 400 loan enquiries in June for its 'Covid-19 Warriors Griha Loan'.

"And I expect that the request will further go up," he added. The company's total income during 2019-20 grew to Rs 1,388.46 crore from Rs 1,265.63 crore in FY19. The disbursements stood at Rs 3,190 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) at the end of March 2020 were at Rs 11,432 crore. Aadhar Housing Finance is backed by private equity funds managed by Blackstone. The global investment firm had acquired 97.7 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd in June 2019.

The buyout included the entire stake held by the then controlling shareholders -- Wadhawan Global Capital Limited (WGC), Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and International Finance Corporation (IFC). As of March 31, 2020, shareholding of Blackstone stood at 98.74 per cent.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hoffenheim criticizes Bayern for signing promising talents

Hoffenheim criticized Bayern Munich on Thursday for snapping up two of its most promising players on free transfers for its youth teams. Hoffenheim managing director Frank Briel said the loss of highly rated forward Armindo Sieb and right b...

COVID-19 may have pushed back growth of women's cricket by 2 years: Mithali

Legendary Indian skipper Mithali Raj feels the COVID-19 forced break may have pushed back the growth of womens cricket by at least two years. Mithali, Indian womens ODI captain and the worlds highest run-getter in 50-over cricket, also said...

Youth need to inculcate human values from educational institutions: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday emphasised that any individual can win at each step in their life if the education system helps in building their confidence. Mishra was addressing a workshop on inclusion of human values in educ...

J&K: BJP protests against killing of party leader

Workers of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and its youth wing BJYM on Thursday held protests against the killing of party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother in a terrorist attack in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020