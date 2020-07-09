Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million in the previous week.

However, the labor market remains fragile as the United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record. "We are reaching levels of unemployment that are likely to persist until a more true reopening can occur, either with a vaccine, novel treatment, or time," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery. The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and is now about 7.8% below its February record high. The Nasdaq notched a record close in the prior session and the Dow is about 13.6% from its own February all-time peak.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 444.06 points, or 1.70%, at 25,623.22, the S&P 500 was down 40.17 points, or 1.27%, at 3,129.77. The Nasdaq Composite was down 58.12 points, or 0.55%, at 10,434.38. Cyclical energy and financials lost the most ground among the 11 major S&P sectors trading in the red.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 9.5% after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 1.3% as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the network gear maker's stock to "overweight". Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.59-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 26 new lows.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

G Narendra Kumar appointed new Delhi CEO

G Narendra Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, according to an official order. His name was nominated by the Election Commission of India in June.Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh...

'ICMR's letter giving Aug15 deadline for COVID vaccine aimed at expediting approved trials'

Union Health Ministry officials&#160;on Thursday clarified that the&#160;intent of the ICMR Director Generals letter envisaging the launch of COVID-19 vaccine by&#160;August 15&#160;was&#160;only to expedite duly approved clinical trials wi...

PNB reports fraud of Rs 3,688.58 cr in DHFL account

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has reported a fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd DHFL to the RBI. The DHFL came in the eye of the storm after a report suggested that the company, thr...

39 more test COVID-positive in HP, tally now at 1,141

Thirty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the states tally of infected cases to 1,141. The state has seen 10 deaths linked to the deadly virus.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020