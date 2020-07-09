Goyal likely to hold meeting with US Commerce Secy Ross on Jul 14 via video conferencing
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross through video conferencing on July 14 to discuss ways to promote bilateral investments and economic ties, a source said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:32 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross through video conferencing on July 14 to discuss ways to promote bilateral investments and economic ties, a source said. The US-India CEOs forum is also expected to hold a meeting on July 14, the source added.
Last month, Goyal had stated that he and Ross will be meeting businessmen of both the countries sometime in the middle of July. In the meetings, the US firms may flag issues related to India's decision to impose 2 per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce entities.
They had earlier also raised issues with regard to India's draft e-commerce policy. The meeting also assumes significance as both the countries are negotiating a bilateral trade deal to boost two-way commerce.
The US is India's largest trading partner. In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at USD 52.4 billion, while imports were at USD 35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from USD 21.3 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.9 billion in 2018-19.
India received foreign direct investment (FDI) of USD 4.22 billion from the US in 2019-20 as against 3.13 billion in 2018-19..
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- Wilbur Ross
- India
- CEOs
ALSO READ
Discussed roadmap for improving India's ease of doing business ranking: Piyush Goyal
Sovereign interests of India, US must be mutually respected for successful global trade: Piyush Goyal
Essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defence, Raj Bhavan allowed. No general passengers yet: Piyush Goyal on more locals in Mumbai.
Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from Wednesday: Piyush Goyal. PTI ASG TIRTIR
Bhilai Steel Plant for first time delivers R-260 Rails for Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal