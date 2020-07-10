Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

The shortages have disrupted businesses and threaten to exacerbate the woes of an economy already expected to shrink 13% this year. Mokgweetsi said in a televised address that sales will be limited to the value of 250 pula ($21.40) worth of fuel, though the limit would not apply to front-line workers and public transport operators.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:18 IST
Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that has seen some consumers rush to stock up. Long queues formed in recent weeks at fuel stations in Botswana's capital, Gaborone, as some ran dry. The shortages have disrupted businesses and threaten to exacerbate the woes of an economy already expected to shrink 13% this year.

Mokgweetsi said in a televised address that sales will be limited to the value of 250 pula ($21.40) worth of fuel, though the limit would not apply to front-line workers and public transport operators. "We have also started to import fuel through Namibia and Mozambique to complement supplies from South Africa, where there are disruptions in the transportation industry," he said, adding the government did not want strategic reserves to fall to below five days' supply, from eight days' currently.

The southern African country, which consumes about 3.3 million litres a day, normally keeps reserves at 12 days’ supply. It has lifted a lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus but its borders remain closed, with only essential imports allowed and truckers tested for the virus and quarantined before they enter. ($1 = 11.6822 pulas)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...

West Bengal objects to Centre's directive on holding final- year exams in September

The West Bengal higher education department on Thursday objected to the advisory of the central government, asking universities and other academic institutions to compulsorily conduct final-year examinations by September-end In a letter to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020