Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 fall on fears over surging virus cases

The Nasdaq notched a record close in the prior session. In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:42 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 fall on fears over surging virus cases

The S&P 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as investors worried about another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases and they began to shift their focus to earnings. The United States saw more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record while Florida and Texas reported a record one-day increase in deaths.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 8.2% after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division. Investors also are beginning to turn their focus to second-quarter earnings. S&P 500 companies are expected to post the biggest quarterly decline in earnings since the financial crisis, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

"I expect a lot of confusing numbers and guidance. COVID is certainly not behind us in any way shape or form, so maybe the V gets elongated some," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Nasdaq was higher and hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.33 points, or 1.11%, to 25,777.95, the S&P 500 lost 11.05 points, or 0.35%, to 3,158.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 68.25 points, or 0.65%, to 10,560.75. U.S. stocks had opened higher after data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June.

A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery. The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March closing lows and is now about 7.8% below its February record high. The Nasdaq notched a record close in the prior session.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average. Cisco Systems Inc rose as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the network gear maker's stock to "overweight".

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 114 new highs and 29 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...

West Bengal objects to Centre's directive on holding final- year exams in September

The West Bengal higher education department on Thursday objected to the advisory of the central government, asking universities and other academic institutions to compulsorily conduct final-year examinations by September-end In a letter to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020