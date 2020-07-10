Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS shares decline over 1 pc after Q1 earnings

It dipped 1.28 per cent to Rs 2,176 on the NSE The country's largest software services firm on Thursday reported a 13.8 per cent decline in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,008 crore on revenues being impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:27 IST
TCS shares decline over 1 pc after Q1 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday dropped over 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.8 per cent decline in June quarter consolidated net profit

On the BSE, the stock fell 1.22 per cent to Rs 2,177.25. It dipped 1.28 per cent to Rs 2,176 on the NSE

The country's largest software services firm on Thursday reported a 13.8 per cent decline in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,008 crore on revenues being impacted by the coronavirus crisis. It expects revenues to touch pre-COVID-19 levels only by the January-March quarter of this fiscal. TCS had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,131 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Q1 revenue was almost flat in rupee terms at Rs 38,322 crore but was down 6.3 per cent on constant currency basis. Revenues were lower by 4.06 per cent when compared with the previous quarter's figure of Rs 39,946 crore.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Make in India': Artificial Intelligence Company, AiBridge ML, Adds Handwriting and Image Recognition Capabilities to AiMunshi, the Popular Financial Document Automation Tool

HYDERABAD, India, July 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Today, Founder Chief Data Scientist of AiBridge ML, Mr. Prajnajit Mohanty, announced addition of Handwriting Image Recognition capabilities to their Financial Document Automation tool, AIMunsh...

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP: Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an...

Delay PM SVANidhi loan disbursals to September: Hawkers body

A hawkers body has suggested to the Centre to push the loan disbursal under PM SVANidhi programme to September for the beneficiaries. The scheme PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi, PM SVANidhi launched this month aims to offer microloans ...

Indian gangster accused of killing eight policemen shot dead

Indian police shot dead on Friday a man who had been accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen when he tried to flee from officers who had taken him into custody after he surrendered, officials said. Vikas Dubey, who was on the run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020