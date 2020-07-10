Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, Readers' Award Survey 2020

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts have been voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA World's Best Awards Survey, 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:28 IST
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, Readers' Award Survey 2020
The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts have been voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA World's Best Awards Survey, 2020. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, The Leela hospitality brand is the epitome of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's art, cuisine, and artisanal craft and is rooted in its offering of India's rich heritage to the world.

This accolade is recognition of the brand's consistency in pursuing excellence and an affirmation of its commitment towards curating authentic luxury experiences with the graciousness of Indian hospitality. In the same survey, The Leela Palace Udaipur gained top honours as the #1 Resort in India and The Leela Palace New Delhi has bagged #2 City Hotel in Asia. Both hotels have been recognized for their unique location, exquisite architecture, and personalized experiences that connect guests with the city's rich cultural heritage.

Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Award Survey is a renowned benchmark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. It honours the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel + Leisure's global readership of discerning travellers. Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, cuisine, and value.

"We are thrilled to receive this coveted accolade from readers of Travel + Leisure, USA. This is a commendable achievement and a tribute to the commitment of our teams and associates who dedicate themselves to delivering a world-class luxury experience and strive to make every guest stay a memorable one," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. "I am extremely grateful to the readers of Travel + Leisure USA and dedicate this award to our teams for their hard work and dedication," added Anuraag.

"Being recognized as 'The World's Best Hotel Brand' is a tremendous distinction for The Leela hospitality business. Congratulations to The Leela Team and to the legacy of Late Captain Nair, the founder of The Leela business," said Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of India Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management. "This award is also proof of the global recognition that Indian hospitality enjoys, and the limitless potential of the travel and tourism industry in India. We are excited about the future and remain committed to growing The Leela hospitality business both domestically and abroad while retaining its authentic Indian offering," added Ankur.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam death toll climbs to 32 State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....

Letter appeals Allahabad HC to take suo motu cognizance of Amar Dubey encounter case

Allahabad High Court Bar Association general secretary Prabha Shankar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the encounter of Amar Dubey, an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey. Mishra, i...

Australia restricts number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. The ...

Investors keep away from sterling in uncertain times

Sterling traded slightly lower versus the U.S. dollar and was unmoved against the euro on Friday, with investors mostly staying on the sidelines.So far little has been achieved in negotations between Britain and the European Union on a trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020