Hong Kong stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions, virus worries

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking Chinese equities as a heated rally there ground to a halt after state funds announced stake cuts in companies and on signs of renewed Sino-U.S. tensions.

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases across several U.S. states further dented sentiment, stoking concerns that lockdown measures may be re-imposed, derailing a nascent economic recovery.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 482.75 points, or 1.84%, at 25,727.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.23% to 10,541.26.

The energy subindex of the Hang Seng dropped 2.4%, while the IT sector fell 1.89%. The financial sector ended 2.02% lower and the property sector dipped 0.97%.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, up 3.9%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng index, while the biggest decliner was China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which fell 6.7%.

For the week, HSI gained 1.4%, while HSCE added 2.9%.

People's Insurance Co (Group) of China and three China-listed tech companies said their major state shareholders plan to reduce holdings.

The move came after regulators cracked down on margin financing and as Chinese official media urged retail stock investors to be prudent.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that the U.S. imposed sanctions on the highest ranking Chinese official yet targeted over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority, a move likely to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.06%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.0074 per U.S. dollar at 0815 GMT, 0.21% weaker than the previous close of 6.9924.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.99% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.