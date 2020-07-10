Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEIC Research explores the impact of lockdown on employment and migrants

India has a large working population, employed in both formal and informal sectors. The largest portion of the formal workforce is engaged in the agricultural sector, 42.4 per cent in 2019.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:54 IST
CEIC Research explores the impact of lockdown on employment and migrants
Sectorwise share of workforce. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has a large working population, employed in both formal and informal sectors. The largest portion of the formal workforce is engaged in the agricultural sector, 42.4 per cent in 2019. The industry and the services sectors have both seen an increase in their share of total employment, reaching 25.6 per cent and 32 per cent in 2019 from 15.3 per cent and 23.0 per cent, respectively, in 1996. However, the share of people in the informal sector outweighs that in the formal sector.

The International Labour Organisation pegs the share of informal labour at 80 per cent of the total worker population in non-agriculture sector. For the agricultural sector the share might be even higher. This is a particular cause for concern, as informal sector workers have no social security or minimum wages. The government has proposed to create a national database of workers engaged in informal workforce, such as hawkers, rickshaw-pullers, and household help to provide them with better social security. A large part of the informal workforce, both in rural and urban areas, are migrant workers, who have moved interstate to find better pay. Despite being an important matter, the topic of migration has not been explored in depth by the government, except in the three main decadal population censuses since 1991. There has not been any targeted public policy towards the protection of migrant workers.

The number of migrants have increased from 1991 to 2011, while the share of migrants who moved for either business or employment declined from 11.1 per cent in 1991 to 9.9 per cent in 2011 and is expected to decrease to 9.7 per cent in 2021. However, marriage, and movement with household constitute the largest reasons for migration. This means that a lot of women in the working-age population are either unemployed or employed in the shadow economy. Hence, potentially with the formalization of work, the share of migrants for employment and business will grow due to more women joining this group.

In India, there has been a growing prevalence of contractual labourers, as opposed to regular labourers, especially in capital-intensive industries. This can be linked to India's archaic labour laws that place severe restrictions on employers. These labourers do not have benefits such as provident funds, or medical coverage equivalent to those for regular employees. Migrant workers account for the majority of contractual workers, due to the seasonal nature of agriculture. As per a study by Kapoor & Krishnapriya (2019), contracts help employers lower their expenditure. They make it easier for the employers to hire and fire, so amending the labour laws becomes imperative to make them beneficial to both employers and employees.

As COVID-19 hit India, the government took measures to control the outbreak by means of a complete lockdown, triggering a humanitarian crisis. As a result of uncertainty, misinformation, and looming restrictions on movement, many migrants headed to their hometowns immediately after the first lockdown announcement. The exodus of migrant workers led many industries that started operating post lockdown, to witness a shortfall of manpower. This prompted the government to dedicate an entire section of the fiscal stimulus to migrant workers. Migrants were provided with food, shelter, and even an increase in minimum wages under the MNREGA scheme. Many states have undertaken initiatives to simplify the labour laws such as the statutory concept of national floor wage, insurance, gratuity, and a social security fund.

The Prime Minister also launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan programme which aims at channelling the skills of the returning migrants in developing essential amenities in their respective villages, such as tree plantations, and animal sheds, with allocation of Rs 500 bn. However, the programme's scope is limited to a few northern states. The informal economy has been the worst hit by the pandemic, impacting 80 per cent of the working population in an adverse manner. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a skilled workforce will be imperative to attract investors, and jumpstart the economy.

Hence, skill development will be key to unlocking the vast potential of the Indian workforce, which is its biggest comparative advantage. There is need for greater formalisation of work and implementation of mutually beneficial rules for workers and employers. The government's call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat which translates to "self-reliant India", must surely start with the people of India becoming more self-reliant. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Room for more fiscal support in India in near term given severity of economic situation: IMF

A top IMF official has said that there is room for more fiscal support in India in the near term, particularly for vulnerable households and SMEs, given the severity of the countrys economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitor Gas...

France investigating millions in virus unemployment fraud

Organized crime groups sought to defraud the French state of millions of euros meant for workers left jobless by the virus lockdown, prosecutors said Friday. France had an exceptionally generous temporary unemployment scheme that subsidized...

Union Bank reduces MCLR by 20 bps across tenors

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR by 20 basis points across tenors. The new rates are applicable from July 11.The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cen...

Motor racing-Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula Ones governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sports COVID-19 protocol and protective bubble. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020