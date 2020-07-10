Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revocation of GR not to impact discussion over PPA with Mundra plant: Tata Power

Tata Power on Friday said that the Gujarat government's decision to revoke an order allowing recovery of higher cost of imported coal from consumers will not impact the progress of ongoing discussions over a supplemental purchase pact with the company's Mundra plant, CGPL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:18 IST
Revocation of GR not to impact discussion over PPA with Mundra plant: Tata Power
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Power on Friday said that the Gujarat government's decision to revoke an order allowing recovery of higher cost of imported coal from consumers will not impact the progress of ongoing discussions over a supplemental purchase pact with the company's Mundra plant, CGPL. Gujarat has revoked its earlier order allowing Adani Power, Tata Power, and Essar Power to pass on the higher cost of imported coal to consumers and charge higher electricity tariff under their respective power purchase agreements (PPAs) for supply of 4,600MW electricity

The Gujarat government had issued a GR on December 1, 2018, to allow charging of higher tariffs by the three private power producers which are running their power plants on expensive imported coal after considering recommendation of a high powered committee (HPC) headed by retired Supreme Court Justice R K Agrawal. The price of imported coal had shot up due to change in some regulations in Indonesia. The state government has taken the decision to revoke its earlier order in view of easing of prices of imported coal. "With regards to the Gujarat Government revoking the earlier order dated 1st December, 2018 on signing of supplemental PPA for CGPL (Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd), Mundra (Ultra Mega Power Project), our understanding based on recent discussions with concerned authorities is that the Government Resolution dated December 1, 2018 based on the High Powered Committee recommendations has been revoked by the Government of Gujarat due to low prices of international coal," a Tata Power statement said on Friday. However, the company said, "The amendment to the PPA with the CGPL will still be considered with HPC conditions although with few additional conditions in view of the recent order of GERC (Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission) in the case of Essar Power. Hence in our view, the cancellation of GR will not impact the progress of the ongoing discussions with CGPL on the supplemental PPA." The company is examining all the aspects of the HPC terms in view of the latest low imported coal prices and long-term trends, it added. Tata Power further said, "It may be noted that based on legal opinion Gujarat Government has also agreed that separate Supplemental PPA can be finalised with the CGPL instead of the composite common PPA, which was envisaged earlier with all the five states." The three power producers have PPAs for supply of 4,600 MW power to the state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), for 25 years. The Adani Power has two PPAs for 1,000 MW each, Tata Power has 1,800 MW and Essar Power has 800 MW

Essar Power and Adani Power did not offer any comment on the issue.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....

TCS shares shed early losses, close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday erased all its early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. Earlier in the day, TCS had dropped over 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.8 per cent decline in its June quarter co...

Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded from July 12 to 20

Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtras Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday. With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, total number of cases ...

Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies

As scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020