Jharkhand govt signs MoU with HDFC Bank for digital payment solutions

The Jharkhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding with private lender HDFC Bank to offer digital payment solutions to traffic violators. The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said.

"The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The traffic police will be equipped with POS machines to collect traffic- related penalties," it said. The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.