Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt signs MoU with HDFC Bank for digital payment solutions

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said. "The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:31 IST
Jharkhand govt signs MoU with HDFC Bank for digital payment solutions

The Jharkhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding with private lender HDFC Bank to offer digital payment solutions to traffic violators. The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said.

"The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The traffic police will be equipped with POS machines to collect traffic- related penalties," it said. The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names Draghi, ex-head of European Central Bank to panel

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a Vatican advisory panel, the Holy See said on Friday. The pontiff named Draghi, 72, as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences....

French government threatened with fines by top court over air pollution

The French government will be fined 10 million euros 11.3 million every six months if it does not reduce air pollution in line with the law, the Council of State, the countrys highest administrative court, said on Friday. Following complain...

SAD asks CM to order case in 'illegal' appointment of Punjab minister's advisor

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order registration of a criminal case and probe into the illegal appointment of a professional advisor by Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. ...

Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin

MotoGP announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously postponed, the race had not been given a firm date on the revised calendar and was one of four long-hau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020