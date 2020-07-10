Jharkhand govt signs MoU with HDFC Bank for digital payment solutions
The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said. "The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:31 IST
The Jharkhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding with private lender HDFC Bank to offer digital payment solutions to traffic violators. The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said.
"The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The traffic police will be equipped with POS machines to collect traffic- related penalties," it said. The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.