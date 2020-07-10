RIL shares jump 3 pc; Mcap zooms Rs 34,195 cr
Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent adding Rs 34,195.13 crore to its market valuation. The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 34,195.13 crore to Rs 11,90,857.13 crore on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 11.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore units on the NSE during the day.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:30 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent adding Rs 34,195.13 crore to its market valuation. The market heavyweight stock gained 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,884.40 -- its record high.
On the NSE, it rose by 2.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.05. The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 34,195.13 crore to Rs 11,90,857.13 crore on the BSE.
In traded volume terms, 11.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore units on the NSE during the day. Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty components.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Industries Limited
- BSE
- NSE
- BSE Sensex
- NSE Nifty
ALSO READ
SC takes note of Centre's submission, asks CBSE to issue fresh notification clarifying details of Class XII board exams.
CBSE cancels exams scheduled from July 1-15, Centre informs SC
Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SC
Remaining CBSE Class X board exams stands cancelled with no provision of re-examination: Centre to SC.
Class 10, 12 CBSE exams scheduled for July cancelled: Centre tells SC