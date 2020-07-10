Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's stimulus package has preserved macro stability: KKR India head

The stimulus package announced by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak has been able to preserve macroeconomic stability and it has not come at a huge cost, KKR India Partner and CEO Sanjay Nayar said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:34 IST
Govt's stimulus package has preserved macro stability: KKR India head

The stimulus package announced by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak has been able to preserve macroeconomic stability and it has not come at a huge cost, KKR India Partner and CEO Sanjay Nayar said on Friday. Speaking at the India Global Week 2020, Nayar expressed hope that large private sector players would contribute to economic recovery along with the government. "...there are some groups which are rapidly deleveraging, re-investing. I think it's going to take both the hands to clap. You need the government to spend more, which they are doing through the infrastructure spend, and you also need large private sector to spend," the India head of the global investment firm said. The private sector has been shying away from making investments in the economy for the past four-five years, he said. "While entrepreneurial spirit is intact and we see a lot of smaller business people capitalise on it, large private sector has to contribute as well," he added. There has been improvement in ease of doing business and further steps in this direction will attract more private capital, he noted. He further said India has achieved macroeconomic stability not at the cost of a huge stimulus but a very well targeted stimulus. The government had announced a Rs 20.97 lakh crore stimulus package in May in five tranches to revive the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first tranche provided credit to small businesses and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies. The second tranche included free foodgrain to stranded migrant workers and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 lakh crore. Spending on agri infrastructure and other measures for agriculture and allied sectors in the third tranche totalled to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The fourth and fifth tranches dealt mostly with structural reforms, including relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in defence, privatisation of six more airports, and fully opening up coal mining to the private sector.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...

Govt launches scheme to boost fish output, to spend Rs 20,050 crore in 5 years: Giriraj Singh

The government has launched a new scheme with an outlay of Rs 20,050 crore over the next five years to boost fish production and will set up fish cryobanks across the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday. Minister for Fisher...

Public transport service almost unaffected in Kolkata amid lockdown in containment zones

Public transport service in the city was largely unaffected on Friday with the main thoroughfares remaining open, even as containment zones were put under strict lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, police said here. The number of priv...

In bid to reopen U.S. schools, Trump threatens their tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump, seeking to force school districts and universities to reopen despite the coronavirus, on Friday said the U.S. Treasury Department would re-examine their tax-exempt status and funding. Trump already has threatened to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020