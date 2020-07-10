Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors keep away from sterling in uncertain times

The pound was last flat at 89.43 pence versus the euro and up 0.4% against the dollar at $1.2648 as the greenback fell. The trade-weighted pound has never recovered to its pre-Brexit referendum levels.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:40 IST
Investors keep away from sterling in uncertain times

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices and adds latest news)

By Olga Cotaga July 10 - Sterling traded higher versus the U.S. dollar but was unmoved against the euro on Friday, with investors mostly staying on the sidelines.

So far little has been achieved in negotiations between Britain and the European Union on a trade deal following Britain's departure from the bloc. This leaves sterling traders unsure how to approach the pound and the currency driven mostly by external factors.

Stephen Gallo, currency analyst at BMO Capital Markets, thinks the pound will weaken given that countries that are net exporters have an advantage over Britain. "The UK’s trade policies will be in flux beyond 2020. What 2020 will do is create a starting point for UK/EU-27 trade adjustments going forward," Gallo said, adding that "regulatory alignment, dispute arbitration and trade friction are likely to crop up as issues over the medium-term".

"We would be inclined to fade sterling strength versus the euro on a move back to 0.8650," he said. The pound was last flat at 89.43 pence versus the euro and up 0.4% against the dollar at $1.2648 as the greenback fell.

The trade-weighted pound has never recovered to its pre-Brexit referendum levels. Britain is also facing challenges to reviving its economy, badly hit by the coronavirus.

Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody's said on Friday, and ramp up national debt as a share of GDP by nearly a quarter. Though British shoppers returned to the high street in June as a lockdown eased, overall numbers were much lower than normal for the time of year, an industry survey showed on Friday.

Stress in financial markets could yet make a comeback, Britain's finance industry said last month.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...

Govt launches scheme to boost fish output, to spend Rs 20,050 crore in 5 years: Giriraj Singh

The government has launched a new scheme with an outlay of Rs 20,050 crore over the next five years to boost fish production and will set up fish cryobanks across the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday. Minister for Fisher...

Public transport service almost unaffected in Kolkata amid lockdown in containment zones

Public transport service in the city was largely unaffected on Friday with the main thoroughfares remaining open, even as containment zones were put under strict lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, police said here. The number of priv...

In bid to reopen U.S. schools, Trump threatens their tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump, seeking to force school districts and universities to reopen despite the coronavirus, on Friday said the U.S. Treasury Department would re-examine their tax-exempt status and funding. Trump already has threatened to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020