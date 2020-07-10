Left Menu
Govt launches scheme to boost fish output, to spend Rs 20,050 crore in 5 years: Giriraj Singh

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh also announced setting up of fish cryobanks to ensure availability of fish sperms of desired species to fish farmers. The minister was addressing a webinar on the occasion of the National Fish Farmers Day, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:08 IST
Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh also announced setting up of fish cryobanks to ensure availability of fish sperms of desired species to fish farmers.

The minister was addressing a webinar on the occasion of the National Fish Farmers Day, an official statement said. In order to consolidate the achievements of the Blue Revolution and pave the way from Neeli Kranti to Arth Kranti and to double the farmers' income, Singh said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has been launched with the highest-ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore during the next five years.

The minister was addressing a webinar on the occasion of the National Fish Farmers Day, an official statement said. In order to consolidate the achievements of the Blue Revolution and pave the way from Neeli Kranti to Arth Kranti and to double the farmers' income, Singh said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has been launched with the highest-ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore during the next five years.

This scheme will address the critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology and post-harvest infrastructure, he said. Singh emphasised on providing 'quality seed' of fish to boost production and productivity.

The National Fish Farmers Day is celebrated on 10th of July every year in remembrance of scientists K H Alikunhi and H L Chaudhury, who successfully demonstrated the technology of induced breeding (Hypophysation) in Indian Major Carps on July 10, 1957, at the erstwhile 'Pond Culture Division' of CIFRI at Cuttack, Odisha, (currently Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, CIFA, Bhubaneswar). He announced that NFDB (National Fisheries Development Board) in collaboration with NBFGR (National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources) will take up the work to establish fish cryobanks in various parts of the country.

The fish cryobanks will facilitate all-time availability of fish sperms of desired species to fish farmers, the statement said. This would be the first time in the world when fish cryobank will be established, which can bring a revolutionary change in the fisheries sector in the country for enhancing fish production and productivity and thereby increasing prosperity among the fish farmers, the statement said.

NBFGR Director Kuldeep K Lal said the 'Cryomilt' technology developed by the NBFGR in support with NFDB may be helpful in establishment of fish cryobanks, which will provide good quality of fish sperms in hatcheries at any time..

