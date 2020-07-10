Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irdai gives go ahead to 29 insurers to market Corona Kavach policy

The 29 general and health insurance companies that have been allowed to market Corona Kavach Policy include state-owned and private insurers like Oriental Insurance, National Insurance, SBI General Insurance, ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, Max Bupa, Bajaz Allianz, Bharti AXA and Tata AIG. Launching the product, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said premium for the base cover ranges between Rs 447 to Rs 5,630 excluding GST, which varies depending on the age of the person, sum insured and policy period opted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:12 IST
Irdai gives go ahead to 29 insurers to market Corona Kavach policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the country, the regulator IRDAI has given green signal to 29 general and health insurers to launch short-term 'Corona Kavach' health insurance policies to cover medical expenses of coronavirus disease. Several insurers have announced the launch of the 'Corona Kavach' policies for three -and-a-half months; six-and-a-half months; and nine-and-a-half months with sum insured ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh (in multiples of Rs 50,000). The 29 general and health insurance companies that have been allowed to market Corona Kavach Policy include state-owned and private insurers like Oriental Insurance, National Insurance, SBI General Insurance, ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, Max Bupa, Bajaz Allianz, Bharti AXA and Tata AIG.

Launching the product, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said premium for the base cover ranges between Rs 447 to Rs 5,630 excluding GST, which varies depending on the age of the person, sum insured and policy period opted. Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com said most of the prominent health insurance companies have launched the COVID specific health cover asked by the regulator.

"Early pricing trends indicate that there is variation in pricing in different companies," he said. However, the plans are available which are very affordable and these can be bought by customers who cannot afford comprehensive health insurance plans, he added.

The Corona Kavach policy, which can be availed by a person between 18 and 65 years of age, comes with an optional cover of daily cash benefit of 0.5 per cent of the sum assured during the period of hospitalization subject to a maximum of 15 days. "The general public may avail this product by approaching the...insurance companies," the IRDAI said, and added it can be availed by persons between the age of 18 to 65 years.

Corona Kavach can be availed for self, spouse, parents, parents-in-law and dependent children up to 25 years of age. Launching its Corona Kavach policy, HDFC ERGO said the new indemnity health policy will offer cover against medical expenses incurred due to hospitalisation of individuals seeking treatment for COVID-19, on positive diagnosis for the virus in a government authorised diagnostic centre.

In addition, the policy will also cover expenses incurred on treatment of co-morbidity along with the treatment for COVID-19, the company said, adding it will also cover road ambulance expenses, in case the service is opted for the purpose of hospitalization due to the virus. "Home Care Expenses benefit (up to a period of 14 days) will also be covered in the policy for those seeking treatment within the comfort of their own homes, on the advice of a medical practitioner. "Additionally, expenses incurred for inpatient care treatment taken under Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) systems of medicines will also be covered under the policy. Policyholders will also be liable for Hospital daily cash, which will be 0.5% of sum insured per day for a maximum up to 15 days, during a policy period," HDFC ERGO said.

Premium for hospital daily cash optional cover is between Rs 3 to Rs 620 excluding GST depending on the age of the person, sum insured and policy period opted, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said. "So for instance, if a person between 0-35 years wants to opt for a base cover with sum insured of Rs 50,000 for three and a half months, the customer needs to pay Rs 447, excluding GST," the insurer added. Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said the Corona Kavach plan from Max Bupa is competitively priced. The premium for Rs 2.5 lakh cover for an adult (31-55 year age group) is around Rs 2,200.

"The growing incidences of Covid-19 cases in the country have made people prioritise their health. The Health Insurance awareness is at an all-time high and possibly the highest we have seen in the last decade," he said. ICICI LOMBARD General Insurance Co also announced plans of filing its 'Corona Kavach' product on Friday.

Rakesh Jain, Executive Director and CEO, Reliance General Insurance said the hospitalisation cover includes expenses such as room rent, boarding, nursing, ICU, ambulance service, medical practitioner and consultant fees, operation theatres, PPE kit, and gloves. Irdai said for the purpose of this policy any set-up designated by the government as hospital for the treatment of Covid should also be considered as hospital.

Also, any co-morbid condition triggered due to Covid-19 shall be covered during the period of hospitalisation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's ruling PAP holds power, but loses votes in pandemic poll

Singapores ruling Peoples Action Party is on track to retain power comfortably, early results from Fridays general election showed, but opponents have made historic inroads in a vote held under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic. In power s...

WIndies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday. The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out fo...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Gilead data offsets virus fears; Dow leads gains

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive update from Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States that threatens to further impact companies.Gileads remd...

On eve of Disney World reopening, Florida posts another daily surge in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020