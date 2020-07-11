NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

Left Menu
State-run electricity giant NTPC on Saturday said Unit-1 of its Singrauli power plant has emerged as the country's top-performing unit in the first quarter of this fiscal. "NTPC Singrauli Unit 1, the oldest Unit of NTPC  has emerged as the top-performing Unit in the country in the first quarter of the financial year, as per the data released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA)," NTPC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 12:51 IST
State-run electricity giant NTPC on Saturday said Unit-1 of its Singrauli power plant has emerged as the country's top-performing unit in the first quarter of this fiscal. The unit has registered a plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of 101.96 per cent in the April-June period. "NTPC Singrauli Unit 1, the oldest Unit of NTPC  has emerged as the top-performing Unit in the country in the first quarter of the financial year, as per the data released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA)," NTPC said in a statement. The first unit of the station started generating electricity on February 13, 1982.  NTPC Singrauli has an installed capacity of 2,000 MW, with five units of 200 MW each and two units of 500 MW each.  Three units (1,4 and 5) of 200 MW have achieved PLF of 101.96 per cent, 101.85 per cent and 100.35 per cent respectively in Q1 FY2021 among the coal-fired units in the country, the statement said.  NTPC Singrauli is the flagship power station of NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generation company.  With a total installed capacity of 62,110 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations, comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and JV power stations.

