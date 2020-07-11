Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks NPAs set to rise, must raise capital to build resilience: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday that the central bank asked public and private sector banks to chalk out plans and keep adequate capital ready to deal with shocks that may come due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:07 IST
Banks NPAs set to rise, must raise capital to build resilience: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday that the central bank asked public and private sector banks to chalk out plans and keep adequate capital ready to deal with shocks that may come due to the coronavirus pandemic. Terming the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years during peacetime, Das stressed on the need for banks to raise capital and be prepared for what is to come.

The minimum capital requirements of banks which are based on historical loss events may no longer be considered sufficient enough to absorb the losses. "Meeting the minimum capital requirement is necessary but not a sufficient condition for financial stability," the RBI Governor said as shocks to the financial system dubbed as once in a lifetime events seem to be more frequent than even once in a decade."

Such risk events like the COVID crisis now could be more frequent, varied and bigger risk events than in the past. "While banks must identify their weaknesses and strengths in how to deal with the current pandemic, such events could be frequent in the coming days and the financial system has to remain prepared. Financial stability is as important as pursuing growth," said Das at State Bank of India's annual Economics and Banking Conclave.

"Building buffers and raising capital will be very crucial, not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system," he said. Between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the government had infused a total of Rs 3.08 lakh crore in public sector banks. As a result, the overhang of stressed assets in the banking system declined and capital position improved.

"In the post-coronavirus world, compression in economic growth may result in capital erosion and higher non-performing assets," said Das, adding that the pandemic has hit jobs while denting global supply chains and socio-economic conditions. It is, however, still uncertain when supply chains will be restored fully, how long will it take for demand conditions to normalise and what kind of durable effects the pandemic will leave behind on our potential growth.

"The need of the hour is to restore confidence, preserve financial stability, revive growth and recover stronger," he said. After the COVID-19 crisis is over, a very careful trajectory has to be followed in the orderly unwinding of counter-cyclical regulatory measures and the financial sector should return to normal functioning without relying on the regulatory relaxations as the new norm, said the RBI Governor.

The central bank is upgrading its supervisory framework, and banks and financial intermediaries must be ever vigilant and substantially upgrade their capabilities with respect to governance, assurance functions and risk culture, he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput 68 f...

German club plans mass virus testing to fill stadium again

German soccer club Union Berlin is offering free coronavirus tests for more than 20,000 fans as part of a plan to hold games in a full stadium in September. The Bundesliga club will offer testing ahead of each game to 22,012 fans the stadi...

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...

Differences brew in NDA, opposition camps in poll-bound Bihar

Increasingly bitter relations between the JDU and the LJP in the ruling National Democratic Alliance and differences in the opposition camp have thrown up possibilities of a political realignment in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020