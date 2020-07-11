Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need legally-backed 'resolution corporation' to deal with stressed financial firms: RBI Guv

"Going forward, we need the legislative backing to have some kind of a resolution corporation, which has to deal with resolution and revival of stressed financial firms," Governor Das said at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:19 IST
Need legally-backed 'resolution corporation' to deal with stressed financial firms: RBI Guv
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Saturday Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday advocated the creation of a 'resolution corporation' with legislative backing for resolution and revival of stressed financial firms. The government in August 2017 had introduced the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill in Parliament which, among other things, proposed setting up a resolution corporation. However, after a year, the government decided to withdraw the bill as there were concerns raised about the protection of depositors' money if it was passed with the controversial "bail-in" clause, under which a bank's liabilities could be canceled/modified to shore up its finances.

"Going forward, we need the legislative backing to have some kind of a resolution corporation, which has to deal with resolution and revival of stressed financial firms," Governor Das said at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. He said the regulator can issue early warning signals and flag the emerging risks. "The regulator will continue to take necessary measures, continue to engage with the management of the bank or NBFCs to identify the vulnerabilities, but there has to be a legally-backed arrangement," he noted. The governor said setting up a resolution corporation was earlier part of the FRDI Bill which the government withdrew because there were certain issues that needed closer examination. He further said the notification issued under Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has given additional powers to the RBI to deal with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). By using those powers, the RBI had appointed an administrator for Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and that has been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), he said. DHFL, the third-largest pure-play mortgage player, is the first NBFC/HFC to face the corporate insolvency resolution process. Das said the resolution of DHFL is on stream now. "That is going on fairly well. We review it, we do monitor it from time to time," he added. The Reserve Bank Governor said as far as banks and other financial institutions are concerned, the approach traditionally has been to merge a failed bank with a larger lender. "While that definitely protects the depositors' interest but it also tends to pull down the balance sheet of the larger bank to which the smaller bank or the failed bank is merged," he noted.

Giving the example of Yes Bank, Das said initially a market-based resolution was tried out for the lender where investors had shown interest. It was thought as the best way of going ahead with the process wherein a new investor would come in, put money and take it forward but it did not materialize, he said. "We then, without adversely impacting the balance sheet of any participating bank, worked out this arrangement of public-private partnerships," the Governor said. Under the bailout plan, Yes Bank had received around Rs 10,000 crore from eight financial institutions, including Rs 6,050 crore from SBI. "The Yes Bank reconstruction scheme forged a unique public-private partnership between leading financial entities of India, and it was implemented in a very quick time, which helped the bank's revival, successfully safeguarded the interest of the bank's depositors and ensured financial stability," Das said. With regard to the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, the RBI is engaged with all stakeholders to find out a workable solution as losses are very high, eroding deposits by more than 50 percent, he added. Das further said the RBI's focus now is to identify the vulnerability from a very incipient stage and then engage with the management of a bank or financial entity to ensure that the problem does not become larger. "Having said that, I must say that a bigger responsibility lies with the banks and the financial entities themselves," he emphasized. He added that many banks, both in the public and private sectors, have improved their internal risk management systems and procedures, and are able to take pre-emptive action.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020