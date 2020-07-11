RCF launches hand sanitiser to control COVID-19

State-owned RCF on Saturday said it has introduced a hand sanitiser in the market as part of its effort to control spread of coronavirus disease. "To assist government in its effort to combat COVID-19, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has introduced a Hand Cleansing IPA Gel RCF SAFEROLA," an official statement said.

According to RCF, this hand cleansing gel is a skin friendly moisturizer based hand-sanitiser, which contains Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) and Aloe Vera extract. It is enriched with Vitamin-E and has a fresh lime fragrance. RCF has made available this hand cleansing gel in easy to carry non spillable 50 ml and 100 ml bottles at a reasonable price of Rs 25 and Rs 50 per bottle, respectively, the statement said.

RCF proposes to market this product through its country wide distribution network. RCF CMD S C Mudgerikar said the product is the company's small contribution towards controlling spread of the current pandemic.

RCF - a Mini Ratna - is a leading producer of fertilisers and chemicals in the country. It manufactures urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners and a wide range of industrial chemicals. The company is a household name in rural India with brands "Ujjwala" (urea) and "Suphala" (complex fertilisers).