People prefer govt employment for jobs security: Survey

"The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the job scenario in the country with regular reports of layoffs, furlough, pay cuts and other uncertainties. "This has led to  an increase in the demand for government jobs with 82.33 per cent respondents looking to apply for government jobs," according to a study by Adda247 -- a test preparation platform for competitive Government tests, JEE, NEET and Defense examination.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST
A majority of people prefer government jobs for employment security and higher salary, amid uncertainties due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to a study. The study is based on a focused survey done among 6,500 people on Adda247 platform who are preparing for competitive government examinations or keen on applying for government jobs.

The respondents - aged between 18-30 years - include working professionals and students, across 10 cities pan-India. "The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the job scenario in the country with regular reports of layoffs, furlough, pay cuts and other uncertainties.

"This has led to  an increase in the demand for government jobs with 82.33 per cent respondents looking to apply for government jobs,” according to a study by Adda247 -- a test preparation platform for competitive Government tests, JEE, NEET and Defense examination. The rise in applications are mainly due to the higher job security, followed by salary and other perks, the study said.

The study revealed that the highest demand for government jobs was witnessed in Delhi at 11.04 per cent, followed by Patna (Bihar) with 11.03 per cent, indicating that technological empowerment and social awareness are growing in non-metro cities. The study also found that 64.77 per cent people stood preference for both national as well as state level examinations.

About 28 per cent of the people surveyed opted for national level government exams, while 6.45 per cent settled for state level tests. "The lockdown proved to be a dire period for the working class as countless workers and professionals witnessed pay-cuts or even worse, job-slashes. There were others who lived in the imminent fear of the post-lockdown job termination. "With naturally the private corporate sector unfolding as a source of mental duress for a sizable portion of people, the turn of events saw an inevitable shift in the tendency of the working-class consciousness," Adda247 CEO and Co Founder Anil Nagar said.

