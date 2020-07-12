Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motivate migrant workers to take up fish culture in unutilised village water bodies: CIFA

Saroj Kumar Swain, director of the Bhubanewsar-based Central Institute of Freshwater of Aquaculture (CIFA), said northern and eastern states have enormous water resources and promoting fish culture in these areas can yield multiple benefits. It can increase protein availability, create generation of rural employment and help achieve the food security goals, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:57 IST
Motivate migrant workers to take up fish culture in unutilised village water bodies: CIFA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Migrant workers who have returned home because of the coronavirus pandemic should be encouraged to take up fish culture in unutilised water bodies as it will provide alternative livelihood to them and create rural employment, according to CIFA. Saroj Kumar Swain, director of the Bhubanewsar-based Central Institute of Freshwater of Aquaculture (CIFA), said northern and eastern states have enormous water resources and promoting fish culture in these areas can yield multiple benefits.

It can increase protein availability, create generation of rural employment and help achieve the food security goals, he added. Swain said the fish culture that started as a homestead activity in the late 50s in India has now emerged as a vibrant commercial micro-enterprise in many states.

The recently launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has various components to support fish farming enterprises and state governments should offer special packages to the rural youth, especially migrant workers who are back to their native villages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "They should be motivated to take up fish culture in the unutilised water bodies in the villages in a group approach adopting scientific techniques," Swain said.

However, holistic development of complete value chain system, flexible pond leasing policy, establishment of support services and proper skill development programmes are some of the key issues to be addressed by the governments to create aquaculture-based alternate livelihood options, he said. He said scientific farming practices enabled the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and a few other states to increase their fish production and export surplus fish to other states.

The CIFA director said integrated farming and homestead farming systems can give additional returns and ensure fish availability at the household level. "Innovative farmers from many states of the country have adopted CIFA's scientific technologies and improved fish varieties, witnessed commendable success. Rural youth and aspiring entrepreneurs should come forward to learn scientific fish farming," he said.

He said aspiring youth, farmers and entrepreneurs may contact CIFA on WhatsApp number 7790007797 or write on ask.cifa@icar.gov.in to learn about the technological information for different fishes. Swan also cited the fourth (2017) edition of the National Family Health Survey to point out that two out of every five children are stunted in India, and its prevalence was more prominent in states like Bihar (48%), Uttar Pradesh (46%) and Jharkhand (45%).

A close look at the National Sample Survey Organisation's latest report reveals that the consumption pattern of fish in these states is very low, especially in rural areas, he said, adding that these landlocked states produce less fish per capita, despite having plenty of water resources, which can be put in use for fish production. He said the government's POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to reduce stunting from 38.4% in 2017 to 25% by 2022 by promoting intake of nutrient-dense foods, especially rich in protein.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

Goa reported 85 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,453 and the toll to 14, an official said. An 80-year-old woman and 49-year-old man died in ESI Hospital in Margao, he informed.Sunday also saw 59 peopl...

As virus rages in US, New York guards against another rise

As coronavirus rages out of control in other parts of the US, New York is offering an example after taming the nations deadliest outbreak this spring while also trying to prepare in case another surge comes. New Yorks early experience is a...

White House expert urges using masks in public

A member of the White House coronavirus task force said Sunday that despite a surge in cases across the country, the situation is not out of control. Brett Giroir said its going to take a lot of effort and everybodys going to have to do the...

Early detection of COVID-19 cases has resulted in low fatality rate of 2.66 pc: Vardhan

Early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. The minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020