Saudi Arabia's Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airportReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 13-07-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 11:36 IST
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Development Company said on Monday it has awarded infrastructure contracts for an international airport that is due to open in 2022.
The company, which is developing a huge Red Sea tourism project, said the contracts were awarded to Saudi Newsman & partners contracting co. Ltd and Alma general contractors.
