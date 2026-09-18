Middle East Unrest: Yemen Crisis Fuels Oil Supply Fears

Conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels has escalated, posing new threats to global oil supplies. Intense aerial strikes have been exchanged, forcing Yemenis to flee across the Red Sea as the Middle East war spreads.

Amid rising tensions, the death toll in Saudi Arabia has climbed with the first civilian casualty reported. The conflict endangers vital oil routes, exacerbating concerns over energy supplies while crude prices remain high.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces pressure regarding military intervention, as further escalations could impact both international relations and domestic political scenes. Meanwhile, chances for diplomatic resolutions remain bleak ahead of upcoming United Nations discussions.