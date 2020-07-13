Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara unveils measures for safe-flying initiative amid pandemic

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday announced a set of measures for its customers as part of its safe-flying initiative amid coronavirus pandemic The "FlyerCode" initiative comes following a survey conducted by the airline recently in which as many as 55 per cent of the respondents expressed fear of exposure while travelling and apprehension about fellow passengers not following health and safety protocols, Vistara said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:47 IST
Vistara unveils measures for safe-flying initiative amid pandemic

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday announced a set of measures for its customers as part of its safe-flying initiative amid coronavirus pandemic

The "FlyerCode" initiative comes following a survey conducted by the airline recently in which as many as 55 per cent of the respondents expressed fear of exposure while travelling and apprehension about fellow passengers not following health and safety protocols, Vistara said in a release. The airline has urged the customers to follow the set of measures for safe-flying and remain careful, observant, distanced and empathetic, whenever they fly. “At Vistara, we have put together some extremely stringent preventive measures to ensure health and safety of our customers and staff, in line with the new regulatory guidelines. Our teams at every touchpoint are ensuring all these compliances every day,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara. However, this is not a battle to fight alone. This needs customers' participation and effort just as much. FlyerCode is made up of some very simple steps and considerations, but it'll have an enormously huge impact in making air travel much safer, he added

As part of the FlyerCode, Vistara has urged its customers to provide all their contact information correctly at the time of booking and web check-in to help the airline contact them, if required. In addition, it also wants customers to keep their travel plans flexible. "Make sure to wear your facemask throughout your journey. Removing it can jeopardise your safety and that of others around you. Also, look around every now and then to make sure you do not unnecessarily come in contact with others or touch any surface. Sanitise your hands every time after you touch anything around you," it said. The FlyerCode also seeks customers to stay informed about the latest flying/travel regulations and guidelines by the government before booking the journey as quarantine protocols differ from state to state, besides adhering to all social distancing norms during travel.PTI IAS ANSANS

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors launches nex-gen digital fleet management solution

Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle fleet management solution with informed decision making. The Tata Motors Fleet Edge offers real-time insights for tracking and tracing of its comm...

Oberoi Realty leases office space in Goregaon to Morgan Stanley

City-based realtor Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 yearsThis is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanleys Mumbai Global In-house Centre GIC...

COVID-19 forces cos to adopt lucid work structure: Experts

There has been an increase in lucid structure of employment where people have been asked to do all level jobs irrespective of the designations mostly in IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and retail sectors due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, acc...

Germans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend among Germans to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020