Ceasefire in Libya now would not benefit GNA, Turkey says

Ceasefire in Libya now would not benefit GNA, Turkey saysReuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:39 IST
Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord would not benefit if a ceasefire was declared in the country right now along the current frontlines, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday.
In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra air base need to be turned over to the GNA before it agrees to a ceasefire.
Separately, he said Turkey would start seismic research and drilling operations for natural resources in the part of the eastern Mediterranean covered by a November agreement between Ankara and the GNA. He added that Turkey was open to sharing with companies from third countries such Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia.
