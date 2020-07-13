Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian business activity set to fall over coming year: IHS Markit

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic led to a steep drop in confidence among companies in India in June with sentiment negative for the first time in nearly 11 years of IHS Markit data collection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:28 IST
Indian business activity set to fall over coming year: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic led to a steep drop in confidence among companies in India in June with sentiment negative for the first time in nearly 11 years of IHS Markit data collection. With business activity expected to decrease and a negative outlook for profits signalled, firms are set to cut staffing levels. Input costs are predicted to fall while output prices were forecast to rise only slightly amid weak customer demand.

IHS Market said on Monday the business activity net balance fell sharply to minus 30 per cent of companies in June from plus 26 per cent in February. This was the lowest reading on record and the first time that a negative outlook has been signalled since the series began in late-2009. Moreover, Indian companies were the most pessimistic of the 12 countries for which comparable data is available. Pessimism was largely a reflection of the spread of Covid-19 across India and the prospect of pandemic continuing for some time to come.

Several firms indicated that if the outbreak was brought under control then this would provide a strong opportunity for growth. However, many respondents indicated that the outlook was unusually uncertain and were subsequently unsure of how activity would develop over the coming 12 months. "Alongside output, profits and employment appear set to fall with investment plans scaled back relative to earlier in the year. There appears to be little light at the end of the tunnel at present," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

"Moreover, the outlook for India was the worst globally, indicative of the country still being some way from seeing the peak impact on economic activity of Covid-19," he said in a statement. Indian companies look set to respond to falling activity by scaling back workforce numbers. The employment net balance turned negative for the first time in the survey's history in June, falling to minus 23 per cent from plus-14 per cent in February.

The global business outlook survey for worldwide manufacturing and services is produced by IHS Markit and is based on a survey of around 12,000 manufacturers and service providers that are asked to give their thoughts on future business conditions. The reports are produced on a tri-annual basis with data collected in February, June and October. The latest survey was conducted between June 10 and 29.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindh women hold protest against enforced disappearances of activists

A massive protest was held in Nawabshah city of Pakistans Sindh province on Sunday to denounce enforced disappearances of political activists by the countrys spy agencies, including the ISI, as well as the army. Women and children holding p...

TechM brings back 210 stranded employees, dependents from US

Tech Mahindra has facilitated return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the IT giant said on Monday. A special chartered flight carrying them took off on Monday ...

Punjab bans public gatherings, tightens restrictions on marriage functions

The Punjab government issued revised guidelines on Monday, completely disallowing public gatherings and restricting social gatherings to five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of the current 50. It asked police to re...

Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn

A flurry of deals involving Mukesh Ambanis Jio Platforms has helped arrest the fall in private equity investments into India at only 10 per cent in the first half of 2020 at USD 18.3 billion, a report said on Monday. The USD 9.6 billion inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020