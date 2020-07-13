Left Menu
TechM brings back 210 stranded employees, dependents from US

A special chartered flight carrying them took off on Monday from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and will land here on Tuesday, it said in a release. Ensuring the well-being and safety of our entire employee, customer and partner ecosystem is critical in the collective fight against this global pandemic.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:40 IST
Tech Mahindra has facilitated return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the IT giant said on Monday. A special chartered flight carrying them took off on Monday from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and will land here on Tuesday, it said in a release.

Ensuring the well-being and safety of our entire employee, customer and partner ecosystem is critical in the collective fight against this global pandemic. "Bringing our US-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees safety first, and reiterates Tech Mahindrasability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis, Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said.

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Tech Mahindra has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates. The firms investments over the years in digital collaboration tools combined with a culture of working remotely, has enabled the organization to prepare for a world where people are physically separated from their workplaces at a large scale, the release said.

