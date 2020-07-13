Canon Launches Brand New Revolutionary Full-frame Mirrorless Cameras EOS R5 & EOS R6 in India

GURUGRAM, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India, today unveiled its much-anticipated full-frame mirrorless cameras- the EOS R5 and EOS R6. Expanding the EOS R system, the newly launched products are equipped with game changing revolutionary features. The EOS R5 features 8K movie recording, new 45.0 megapixels full frame CMOS sensor while the EOS R6 features 4K movie recording, advanced 20.1 megapixels full frame CMOS sensor. Both the new cameras come equipped with Canon's advanced DIGIC X imaging processor and new in-body image stabilizer.

With the addition of the EOS R5 & EOS R6 to its line-up, Canon will continue to strengthen its EOS R System and provide its users with an imaging system that delivers higher image quality and greater ease-of-use. Commenting on the flagship launch, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, "We at Canon, have consistently aimed at introducing creative and most pioneering technologies for our users, enriching them with memorable photography and videography experience every single time. The introduction of EOS R series of mirrorless cameras has been a noteworthy milestone in our imaging legacy in the country. The response from photographers and videographers for the R system encourages us further to keep innovating. The launch today marks a special milestone for us, as we introduce two of our most innovative and state of the art cameras together in the EOS R series. These cameras underscore our commitment and constant endeavour to deliver premium products and services to our consumers and these cameras will encourage them to push new frontiers in the imaging space." He further added, "India has consistently been one of our top-performing markets globally for us. With the introduction of EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras, we are confident that we will be able to consolidate our leadership position in the country. As the new cameras are poised to take the EOS legacy forward, we are further aiming to secure 50% share in the mirrorless category and strengthen our footprint in the segment in India." Speaking about the new products, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products highlighted that, "With professionals constantly looking for breakthrough technologies to meet their photography and videography requirements, there has been a rapid growth in the global imaging culture. We have also witnessed a rise in demand for further innovation in the mirrorless camera segment among the professional segment of photographers and videographers. Leveraging the immense opportunities present in the industry, we are delighted to launch the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 in India. With excellent quality output bundled with exceptional industry first features, the new cameras reflect our efforts of constantly expanding our product portfolio to suit the evolving needs of our vast consumer base. With the launch of the new models we aim to further expand the imaging industry and deliver the best available technology to imaging professionals." Alongside the EOS R5 & EOS R6 cameras, Canon has also launched a series a lens including the RF85mm F2 Macro IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, Extender RF1.4X & RF2X along with other accessories to provide its consumers with a complete ecosystem. The EOS R System offers more liberty in lens design and achieving the most advance in body image stabilization due to its wider lens mount diameter and high speed communication pins, further resulting in superior quality images. Through the addition of new cameras and lenses to its line-up, Canon will continue to strengthen the EOS R System.

Priced at an MRP of Rs. 339 995.00/U (inclusive of all taxes) and Rs. 215 995.00/U (inclusive of all taxes) respectively, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be available from August at Canon Image Squares and authorized retailers. Key Features of EOS R5 and EOS R6 New Generation Image Sensor EOS R5 comes with a brand new 45 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor which will benefit various genres of photography such as fashion, advertising, commercial, and wedding.

EOS R6 is equipped with a 20.1 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor, which is inherited from the EOS-1DX Mark III. High Speed Continuous Shooting, High ISO Sensitivity Armed with the new DIGIC X image processor, which first debuted in the flagship EOS-1DX Mark III DSLR, both EOS R5 and EOS R6 are able to achieve blazing continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps at full resolution using the electronic shutter, and with full AF and AE tracking. Even with mechanical shutter, 12fps can be achieved. This makes both cameras right among the fastest full-frame mirrorless cameras in the market.

The new DIGIC X imaging processor also opens up more possibilities in terms of noise handling. Despite having 45 megapixels, EOS R5 native ISO can go up to an incredible ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400. Improvements on the Dual Pixel CMOS AF - Human and animal detection For many years, the high-speed, high-precision Dual Pixel CMOS AF has been the core AF technology behind Canon's top league cameras, and is well-known to perform admirably even under the most demanding situations. With EOS R5 and EOS R6, that technology has been upgraded to the next generation - Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, made possible through enhancing the image-reading speed of the CMOS sensor and the blazing processing and computing speed of the new DIGIC X imaging processor.

For the first time, AF coverage area has been expanded to cover the entire sensor (100% x 100%). This means focusing is available on any part of the frame, making focusing on subjects at the far edges a breeze. The number of AF points for both cameras during automatic selection has increased to 1 053, a whopping seven times more than the EOS R. Manually selectable AF positions on the EOS R5 is 5 940 while EOS R6 has 6072, almost 1.5x more than the EOS-1DX Mark III. With this significant increase, accuracy in AF tracking has improved dramatically. Face Tracking with Eye Detection AF was first available in the EOS R and EOS RP. With the enhancements made in the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EOS R5 & EOS R6 are equipped with the ability to enable AF Priority mode for either people or animals. In addition, the camera is able to recognize not just the body, but head and eyes of the subjects as well.

In-body Image Stabilizer & Dual Card Slots First for Canon's EOS R series cameras, both camera bodies EOS R5 & EOS R6 incorporate In-Body Image Stabilization function and it can also work in conjunction with Optical Image stabilization of the lens, effective up to 8-stops shutter speed. It will support all EF & RF series lens with IS or Non IS category to produce stable results however the effectiveness may vary as per lenses. One benefit of this feature is that both cameras can handle a wider range of shooting conditions. For example, photographers can now take a handheld shot of 2 seconds exposure using a lens with 100mm focal length, and get a sharp image with fluid water motion, without using a tripod.

Despite its compact size, EOS R5 has two card slots that can accommodate one CFexpress card and one SD memory card. The CFexpress card supports high-speed transfer, allowing the camera to perform continuous shooting of 45-megapixels still images, at up to 20 fps, as well as internal recording of 8K RAW movies (without additional recording equipment). EOS R6 has two card slots that accommodate both SD memory cards. In-camera 8K video recording, a first on EOS R5 World's first* 8K movie, image resolution is sufficiently high to allow substantial trimming without greatly impairing quality The incredible processing power of DIGIC X, coupled with the ultra-fast CF express media, enables EOS R5 to record mind-blowing 8K movies at 30fps with full sensor readout. Shooting in 8K allows flexibility in cropping during post production even for 4K delivery. In addition, there is even an option to record 8K RAW movies internally without any external accessories. EOS R5 is also capable of recording up to 120fps in 4K as well, a feature that is highly sought after in the industry. A variety of file formats are available, including RAW, H.265 HEVC and H.264 MP4 in either ALL-I or IPB compression.

EOS R6 it is able to shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps, and slow motion at 120fps in Full HD, all without crop similar to EOS R5. The beauty is that Dual Pixel CMOS AF will be available in all resolutions and formats for both EOS R5 & EOS R6 Connectivity made easy EOS R5 houses the most advanced wireless features in any Canon cameras to date. It supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless LAN without any additional accessory, a first for Canon. FTP and FTPS is supported as well. This means photographers can easily transfer image data from the camera to a smart device, PC or even FTP server. If the user requires even faster speeds, or SFTP with secured LAN, the optional WFT-R10 is available. It comes with 2x2 MIMO and wired LAN for faster and more stable connections. EOS R6 only supports the 2.4GHz band but retains the FTP & FTPS functionality.

EOS R5 & EOS R6 support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and are the first cameras to work fully with the new image.canon cloud platform. Once configured, and with a Wi-Fi connection established, the camera can automatically upload image and video files and store them in the image.canon cloud for up to 30 days with no limit in size. This includes original RAW files and 8K movies as well. Users can even configure image.canon to automatically transfer original image data to various third party cloud platforms. Reliability & Durability EOS R5 comes with a magnesium alloy body and EOS R6 in polycarbonate, both the models are weather sealed against dust and moisture. EOS R5 has the same 500 000 cycles shutter durability as the EOS-1D X Mark III, while EOS R6 offers shutter durability of 300 000 cycles.

Additionally, the shutter curtain of both cameras can be configured to close or remain open when power is off. This is extremely useful to prevent dust from entering the sensor chamber during lens change. Ergonomics, Design & Accessories EOS R5 sports a top LCD panel while EOS R6 has a Mode Dial. It has the popular Multi-controller and Quick Control Dial, which were available on the EOS 5D series. This allows quicker selection of AF points and changing of settings on both EOS R5 & EOS R6.

Both cameras have the Vari-angle LCD and full touch screen convenience during AF and menu selections. About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the "Kyosei" philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as "Image Square" across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 633 towns covering 18 230 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 270 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 272 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of July 08, 2020).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. PWR PWR