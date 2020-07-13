Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya Digital to continue work from home till Sept-end

Gaming art services company Lakshya Digital on Monday said it has extended work-from-home for its employees till September 30 and will take a call on working from office only after THE COVID-19 situation improves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:01 IST
Lakshya Digital to continue work from home till Sept-end

Gaming art services company Lakshya Digital on Monday said it has extended work-from-home for its employees till September 30 and will take a call on working from office only after THE COVID-19 situation improves. The company has also started expanding its workforce to cater to growth in the business. The company said it started work from home on March 23 and has not resumed work from the office yet. It will continue to work from home till September 30. "Resuming work from office will depend on the situation of coronavirus cases," Lakshya Digital CEO Manvendra Shukul told PTI. Lakshya Digital claimed that it recorded a 15-20 per cent jump in new business opportunities before the lockdown in India started and when work in China was on hold due to the spread of coronavirus.

Lakshya Digital has announced plans to increase headcount by about 15 per cent in a year on account of growth in the segment. "We have already started the hiring process and even the new recruits will work from home," Shukul said.

At present, the company has a team of about 500 people and plans to hire 50-70 more over the next 12 months..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

Poet Varavara Rao moves HC for bail in Elgar Parishad case

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-...

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Moscow Russia, July 13 SputnikANI The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelk...

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020