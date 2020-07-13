Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC gets in-principle nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City

The proposed commencement of the banking unit by HSBC marks a significant development in India's IFSC business and proves GIFT's mettle as a globally competitive international financial centre, the joint release by HSBC and GIFT City said. "Our proposed IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT IFSC, subject to other regulatory approvals, will complement our domestic business in India and flows with our global financial centres," said Surendra Rosha, Group General Manager and CEO HSBC India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:23 IST
HSBC gets in-principle nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) has got in-principle approval from the GIFT SEZ Authority to set up an IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, subject to other regulatory approvals, a release said. The proposed commencement of the banking unit by HSBC marks a significant development in India's IFSC business and proves GIFT's mettle as a globally competitive international financial centre, the joint release by HSBC and GIFT City said.

"Our proposed IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT IFSC, subject to other regulatory approvals, will complement our domestic business in India and flows with our global financial centres," said Surendra Rosha, Group General Manager and CEO HSBC India. Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City said the Indian government has envisaged GIFT IFSC as a hub to bring offshore financial transactions onshore and "the presence of HSBC Bank has further strengthened the IFSC ecosystem of India".

Gandhinagar-based GIFT City is India's first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The banking business at GIFT IFSC has seen a quantum jump in last few years and 13 banks have set up their IBUs at GIFT IFSC.

The cumulative business in banking vertical has crossed USD 28 billion. GIFT IFSC Banking Units have played a pivotal role in the development of IFSC in India by providing dollar financing to Indian corporates, the release said.

Apart from banking, insurance and international exchanges in GIFT IFSC have also seen an upward trajectory in their business, it added. Headquartered in UK, HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technologic...

AP Govt postpones all Common Entrance Tests in view of COVID- 19 situation

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to put off all Common Entrance Tests CET for admission into various professional and higher education courses in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, After a review of the ...

COVID-19: UNICEF, FICCI join hands for action plan to support vulnerable populations

UNICEF on Monday announced its partnership with FICCI to jointly develop a campaign to support the most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 response and its aftermath in India. FICCI and UNICEF will work on an ac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities hit five-month peak, bonds dip, as earnings season starts

World equity benchmarks hit a five-month peak and perceived safe -havens such as the dollar and U.S. government bonds dipped on Monday as investors turned to second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits will recover from the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020