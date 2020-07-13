Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60 pc on first day of bidding

The IPO received bids for 49,30,030 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of over 1 crore equity shares including anchor portion of 35,02,940 equity shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:40 IST
Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60 pc on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech was subscribed 60 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO received bids for 49,30,030 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of over 1 crore equity shares including anchor portion of 35,02,940 equity shares. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 423-425 per share. At the upper end of price band, the IPO size is about Rs 496 crore.

Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 41 per cent, non-institutional investors 11 per cent and retail investors 92 per cent.       The company has raised Rs 149 crore from anchor investors. Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO markets. SBI Cards & Payment Services was the last company to float IPO in March.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repaying certain debt availed by the company and for general corporate purposes. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

The company, which filed its draft papers with Sebi in December 2019, received clearance from the regulator in February to launch the IPO. Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Auriers younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. 0300 GMT...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-CRI-JACKSON A 1000-run season with Puducherry could get more attention than what I did at Saurashtra Jackson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 13 PTI Sheldon Jacksons stella...

SCCL mulls 500 MW floating solar power plants in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 PTI Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL is planning to set up floatingsolarpower plants with combined capacity of 500 mw on water bodies in Telangana. The proposed plants would be set up along with the Telangana Sta...

UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists

The UK government on Monday held the first meeting of a new committee to make sure journalists can operate without fear of violence or abuse. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists, co-chaired by UK Minister for Media and Data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020