Left Menu
Development News Edition

HealthQuad raises Rs 514 cr for its second fund  

The success of the fund at a time of overwhelming negative sentiment due to COVID-19 pandemic indicates how investors are turning towards funds that support futuristic healthcare start-ups and organisations creating healthcare solutions for tomorrow, HealthQuad said in a statement. The fund has been supported by some of the leading global investors including Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Indian DFI SIDBI, Swedfund and pharma giant Merck & Co Inc, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:02 IST
HealthQuad raises Rs 514 cr for its second fund  

Healthcare venture capital fund HealthQuad on Monday said it has raised Rs 514 crore in the initial funding round for its second fund, aimed at supporting disruptive, technology-based and innovation driven businesses which transform healthcare in India. The success of the fund at a time of overwhelming negative sentiment due to COVID-19 pandemic indicates how investors are turning towards funds that support futuristic healthcare start-ups and organisations creating healthcare solutions for tomorrow, HealthQuad said in a statement.

The fund has been supported by some of the leading global investors including Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Indian DFI SIDBI, Swedfund and pharma giant Merck & Co Inc, it added. "We believe that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. HealthQuad is committed towards creating an ecosystem of such category defining companies that improve accessibility and affordability and elevate the overall healthcare standards in India," HealthQuad co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Charles-Antoine Janssen said.

"We are pleased to be supported by like-minded global investors to deliver transformative impact beyond superior financial returns," he added. HealthQuad taps into opportunities in disruptive healthcare models to unlock value and create deep social impact, the statement said.

"The current pandemic has further stressed the need to leverage technology to cater to the healthcare needs of such a large population. Disruptive technological solutions have the potential to take vault over some of these issues and push India towards a more robust and reliable healthcare system...," HealthQuad co-founder Amit Varma said..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Auriers younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. 0300 GMT...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-CRI-JACKSON A 1000-run season with Puducherry could get more attention than what I did at Saurashtra Jackson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 13 PTI Sheldon Jacksons stella...

SCCL mulls 500 MW floating solar power plants in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 PTI Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL is planning to set up floatingsolarpower plants with combined capacity of 500 mw on water bodies in Telangana. The proposed plants would be set up along with the Telangana Sta...

UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists

The UK government on Monday held the first meeting of a new committee to make sure journalists can operate without fear of violence or abuse. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists, co-chaired by UK Minister for Media and Data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020