Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going slow on new store openings, will continue expanding into newer towns: Bata India on COVID-19

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Monday said it is going slow on new store openings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but will continue expanding into new towns through franchise route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:46 IST
Going slow on new store openings, will continue expanding into newer towns: Bata India on COVID-19

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Monday said it is going slow on new store openings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but will continue expanding into new towns through franchise route. Disclosing the impact of COVID-19 in a regulatory filing, Bata India said after the relaxation of lockdown it has so far reopened more than 1,200 of its 1,400 stores across the country but restrictions are in place on number of days and hours of operations. "All our office establishments, manufacturing plants and warehouses have started operations as per the respective state guidelines," the filing said.

Bata India's revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 619.70 crore, down by 9 per cent as compared to the corresponding period previous year "primarily due to suspension of the company's stores towards second half for the month of March 2020 as per government directives for COVID- 19". On its ability to maintain operations, the company said: "As we went into the Covid-19 scenario with stock in our hand, that stock is there and the requirement for the factories to produce is only limited." Commenting on the estimation of the future impact of the health crisis, the company said: "While the pandemic will have an impact on consumer behaviour and demand, we believe brands such as Bata are strong trust marks and with the investment in our quality over the years and safety in stores to build confidence, we will gain share as consumers tend to avoid risk post the crisis." It further said: "The company is going slow on new store openings but will continue expanding into newer towns via the franchise route." Strengthening its digital channel, Bata India said it has "also increased its focus on e-commerce channels and its own website as well. Additionally, we are using services like WhatsApp to stay in touch with consumers and enable omni-channel sales." The company said it is "recalibrating business operations with a strengthened product portfolio, a steady focus on cash conservation in the company and better online presence and services to ensure seamless shopping experiences for our consumers".

It is working on various cost-optimisation measures, including rentals renegotiation, closure of unviable stores and digitalisation drive across the organisation to eliminate redundancies and bring efficiency in the value chain, Bata India added..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St advances on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday with the Nasdaq at a fresh intraday record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of ...

SC upholds Travancore family's rights over Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

The Supreme Court Monday said the erstwhile royal family of Travancore has the management right over historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, one of the richest shrines, holding that the rule of heritability must get attached to a ri...

Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Auriers younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. 0300 GMT...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-CRI-JACKSON A 1000-run season with Puducherry could get more attention than what I did at Saurashtra Jackson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 13 PTI Sheldon Jacksons stella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020