Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank launches probe into auto loan practices following allegations

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:52 IST
HDFC Bank launches probe into auto loan practices following allegations

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year. "We would like to state that the executive concerned who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020 in the normal course of his employment. The bank has a well established process of investigating every complaint that it receives and takes actions as appropriate," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said.

The auto loan department executive could not be contacted for comments. The allegations pertain largely to the professional conduct which raises issues about possible conflicts of interest, sources said, stressing the quality of the bank's auto loan book is strong.  The spokesperson said the "due process" was followed in this instance and asserted that the bank has followed "highest standards of governance and propriety at all times".

The auto loan book had stood at Rs 83,935 crore as of March 31, 2020, constituting less than a fifth of the overall retail book. The auto loans had grown by only 4.04 per cent in FY20 as against the 14.61 per cent growth in the overall retail advances. It can be noted that auto sales were also in the slow lane for much of the year. Meanwhile, Munish Mittal, the bank's chief information officer has decided to move on to pursue higher studies at an overseas university, sources said.

Mittal had joined the lender way back in 1996 and had been serving as the CIO since 2015, they said. HDFC Bank shares closed 2.26 per cent down at Rs 1,080.40 apiece on BSE on Monday against gains of 0.27 per cent on the benchmark index Sensex.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heat G Herro, C Leonard at 100 percent

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro is recovered from an ankle injury that limited him before the NBA hiatus began on March 11. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro, who played one game following medical clearance from an ankle injury befor...

Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source

Italy is preparing a 20 billion euro 22.73 billion stimulus package that will see families given tax relief and more funds to assist the automotive sector, local authorities and workers temporarily laid off, a government source told Reuters...

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday. Since authorities a...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes rose sharply on Monday, with the Nasdaq at a fresh intraday record high, as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020