Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran U.S. diplomat Richardson to meet Maduro to discuss jailed Americans

Veteran U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson plans to travel to Caracas to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss the status of several American citizens held as prisoners there, his foundation said on Monday. Maduro, who Guaido calls a dictator, has retained control and has used the security forces to crack down on his opponents. Richardson has a history of working to get Americans released from hostile governments.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:07 IST
Veteran U.S. diplomat Richardson to meet Maduro to discuss jailed Americans

Veteran U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson plans to travel to Caracas to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss the status of several American citizens held as prisoners there, his foundation said on Monday. In a message on Twitter, the Richardson Center said the former New Mexico governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations would carry out what it called a private humanitarian mission to Venezuela "at the request of several American prisoners' families." It did not identify the detainees.

It was not clear when the visit would take place. Venezuela's government is currently holding two former U.S. special forces soldiers, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who authorities arrested in May for leading a failed incursion attempt aimed at capturing Maduro.

Maduro's administration since 2017 has also kept imprisoned six oil executives from Citgo Petroleum Corp, the U.S. refining unit of Venezuela's state-run oil company, on allegations of embezzlement. The U.S. government and lawyers for the executives have said the charges are baseless. Five of the executives have U.S. citizenship. President Donald Trump's administration has tried to oust Maduro by imposing sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's key oil sector and throwing its support behind opposition leader Juan Guaido. Maduro, who Guaido calls a dictator, has retained control and has used the security forces to crack down on his opponents.

Richardson has a history of working to get Americans released from hostile governments. He previously was involved in securing U.S. missionary Joshua Holt's freedom from Venezuelan detention in 2018. The Richardson Center said he also would discuss other humanitarian issues related to the coronavirus pandemic while in Venezuela.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a question on whether the Trump administration was coordinating with Richardson or had been briefed on his plans.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Washington to retire Redskins name; Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Washington to retire Redskins name and logoThe NFLs Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to ...

UPDATE 2-Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...

Heat G Herro, C Leonard at 100 percent

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro is recovered from an ankle injury that limited him before the NBA hiatus began on March 11. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro, who played one game following medical clearance from an ankle injury befor...

Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source

Italy is preparing a 20 billion euro 22.73 billion stimulus package that will see families given tax relief and more funds to assist the automotive sector, local authorities and workers temporarily laid off, a government source told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020