Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore economy shrinks over 40% in Q2, confirming recession

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:30 IST
Singapore economy shrinks over 40% in Q2, confirming recession

Singapore's economy contracted 41.2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, entering a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, as lockdown measures against the COVID-19 outbreak inflicted pain on the trade-reliant economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 37.4% shrinkage.

On a year-on year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) plunged 12.6%, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists had forecast a 10.5% contraction.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

Asserting that the Chinese predatory world view has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020