Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northwestern Polytechnic University Granted Accreditation by WASC

Prestigious accreditation body grants maximum-allowable term of six years FREMONT, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University announced today that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) has granted accreditation to NPU.

PTI | California | Updated: 14-07-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 10:59 IST
Northwestern Polytechnic University Granted Accreditation by WASC

Prestigious accreditation body grants maximum-allowable term of six years FREMONT, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University announced today that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) has granted accreditation to NPU. "Achieving WSCUC accreditation is a tremendous accomplishment for the university," said Peter Hsieh, NPU's President. "This achievement is the result of years of hard work by everyone at NPU. Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and our Board of Directors; everyone contributed to this effort and should be proud to be part of this great achievement." Through its evaluation, WSCUC determined that NPU meets the Commission's Standards for Accreditation and Criteria for Review. WSCUC's conclusions are demonstrative of WSCUC's faith in NPU's academic quality, integrity, sustainability, and capacity for continuous improvement.

WSCUC is one of six regional associations that accredit public and private nonprofit universities. Regional accreditation with WSCUC subjects NPU, which has been continuously nationally accredited since 1998, to the highest and most rigorous standards of ongoing review. Prominent universities with WASC accreditation include Stanford University, Pepperdine University, University of Southern California, CalTech, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and Santa Clara University.

On the heels of WSCUC accreditation and with its brand-new Fremont campus opening in early 2021, NPU continues to advance its academic mission and to find new ways to improve the educational experience of its students. For NPU and its students, Hsieh said, "the future has never been brighter." Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213680/WASC_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213681/NPU_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida reports record 15,300 COVID-19 cases in single day

Florida on Sunday reported a record 15,300 new coronavirus cases, the most by any state in a single day even as the coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 3,363,056. The Washington Post reported that the huge number was result of b...

Recent liquidity measures help reduce financing cost in corporate bond mkt to decadal low: RBI

The abundant surplus liquidity in the system provided by the Reserve Bank amid COVID-19 related dislocations in the financial market has helped reduce financing cost in the corporate bond market to decadal lows, according to an article publ...

Piramal Realty's Dream Homes get a Digital Makeover

Offers instant access to inventory, amenities, floorplans and walkthroughs for easy decision-making Allows online booking through 3 simple steps, making life easier for home buyers in times of social distancing MUMBAI, July 14, 2020 PR...

Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple

British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service. According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020