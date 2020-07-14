Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic knocks Singapore into recession as GDP plummets 41% in Q2

The first in Asia to report second-quarter GDP data, the grim numbers for the wealthy city-state - a bellwether for the global economy - underscore the sweeping worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and point to an arduous road ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 11:38 IST
Pandemic knocks Singapore into recession as GDP plummets 41% in Q2

Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signalling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook as the coronavirus crisis exacts a heavy toll on business and demand. Gross domestic product (GDP) dived by a record 41.2% in the three months ended March, on a quarter-on-quarter annualised basis, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

That was worse than economists' expectations for a 37.4% decline in the quarter when Singapore was under a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The first in Asia to report second-quarter GDP data, the grim numbers for the wealthy city-state - a bellwether for the global economy - underscore the sweeping worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and point to an arduous road ahead. Many major economies are already facing their steepest downturn in decades.

"If you want to read something into this, it is what is going to happen to economies that have taken a similar sort of lockdown," said Rob Carnell, chief economist, Asia-Pacific at ING Bank. In June, the International Monetary Fund warned of a steep contraction in global economic activity as the health crisis shut businesses, depressed consumption and paralysed trade. It forecast 2020 world output to shrink by 4.9%, compared with a 3.0% contraction predicted in April.

The once-in-a-century pandemic has so far infected over 13 million people worldwide and killed more than 571,000. Singapore has reported 46,283 coronavirus cases with 26 deaths as of Monday. "There is an element of global weakness in there as well, obviously the trade side is very important for Singapore and that has been absolutely clobbered," Carnell said.

The sectoral impact was broadbased with the services and construction sector hardest hit. Construction plummeted 95.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, grinding to a near halt as the city-state quarantined tens of thousands of migrant labourers in dormitories ravaged by the virus.

"We were expecting these numbers to look quite dismal, although this is worse than what we had expected," said Steve Cochrane, economist at Moody's Analytics. On a year-on year basis, GDP dived 12.6% versus economists forecast for a 10.5% contraction.

The manufacturing sector grew 2.5% from a year ago, mainly due to a surge in output in biomedical sector, though that was still lower than the 8.2% rise in the first quarter. The GDP slump marked the second consecutive quarter of contractions for the global finance hub - having declined a revised 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter and 3.3% quarter-on-quarter - meeting the definition for a technical recession.

WORST-EVER SLUMP The Singapore dollar was down 0.2% on the day versus the U.S. dollar.

The government expects full-year GDP to contract in the range of -7% to -4%, the biggest downturn in its history. Citi analysts see a 8.5% contraction and expect another downgrade to official forecasts next month when final GDP data is released. The central bank eased its monetary policy in March and has introduced measures to boost bank lending, while the government has pumped in nearly S$100 billion ($72 billion) worth of stimulus to blunt the impact of the pandemic.

The People's Action Party, which extended its unbroken rule in last week's election, has said protecting Singaporean jobs is its biggest priority. Analysts expect the economy to start improving as more business and services reopen, but warned of a bumpy road ahead.

"We expect growth to rebound in H2 supported by a massive fiscal response," said Oxford Economics' Sung Eun Jung. "But if global demand suffers another blow from a re-imposition of lockdowns...we are likely to see a more 'W-shaped' recovery."

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida reports record 15,300 COVID-19 cases in single day

Florida on Sunday reported a record 15,300 new coronavirus cases, the most by any state in a single day even as the coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 3,363,056. The Washington Post reported that the huge number was result of b...

Recent liquidity measures help reduce financing cost in corporate bond mkt to decadal low: RBI

The abundant surplus liquidity in the system provided by the Reserve Bank amid COVID-19 related dislocations in the financial market has helped reduce financing cost in the corporate bond market to decadal lows, according to an article publ...

Piramal Realty's Dream Homes get a Digital Makeover

Offers instant access to inventory, amenities, floorplans and walkthroughs for easy decision-making Allows online booking through 3 simple steps, making life easier for home buyers in times of social distancing MUMBAI, July 14, 2020 PR...

Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple

British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service. According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020