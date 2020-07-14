Left Menu
Passenger vehicle domestic sales crash by over 49 pc in June: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India dipped to 1.05 lakh in June, marking a decline of 49.6 per cent from 2.09 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday.

14-07-2020
The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output. Image Credit: ANI

Passenger vehicle sales in India dipped to 1.05 lakh in June, marking a decline of 49.6 per cent from 2.09 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday. Passenger car sales were down 58 per cent at 55,497 units while three-wheeler sales slipped to 10,300 units as compared to 51,885 units in June 2019, marking a decline of over 80 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales totalled 10.1 lakh units, down 38.6 per cent in the same month of last year. The industry produced 14.8 lakh vehicles in the April to June quarter, down 79.4 per cent from 72.1 lakh in the corresponding period of last year.

In Q1 FY21, passenger vehicle sales dipped by 78.4 per cent to 1.53 lakh units as compared to 7.12 lakh units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicles sales were down 84.8 per cent to 31,636 units in Q1 FY21 as compared to 2.08 lakh units while three-wheeler sales totalled 12,760 units as compared to 1.49 lakh units in Q1 FY20, down 91.5 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales cracked by 74.2 per cent to 12.9 lakh units in Q1 FY21 as compared to 50.1 lakh units in Q1 FY20. (ANI)

