Dr Reddy's announces OTC Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in the American market. The company has launched Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg in the US, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a store brand version of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare LP's Nicorette lozenges, it added. "This launch truly demonstrates our ability to deliver on more complex dosage forms for the benefit of consumers who wish to quit smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms, including nicotine cravings," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges are an important addition to the company's current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol brand and various store brands, he added. According to data analytics and market research firm IRI, the Nicotine Lozenges brands and store brand markets had total US retail sales of around USD 200 million for the most recent 52 weeks ended May 17, 2020, Dr Reddy's said. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 3,938 per scrip on BSE, up 1.01 per cent from its previous close.