Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working to mapping land bank available for industry: Goyal

The minister also said that the government is looking at ways to promote manufacturing of electronic products like LED televisions, CCTVs and is "very keen" to have a semiconductor FAB plant in India. Besides, to capture  IT services exports data, the ministry is thinking of creating a framework by which it can capture that data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:15 IST
Govt working to mapping land bank available for industry: Goyal

The government is working on creating a "genuine" single window clearance mechanism and mapping the entire land bank available for the industry and industrial development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The minister also said that the government is looking at ways to promote manufacturing of electronic products like LED televisions, CCTVs and is "very keen" to have a semiconductor FAB plant in India.

Besides, to capture  IT services exports data, the ministry is thinking of creating a framework by which it can capture that data. Goyal said that he has tasked the officers to look at some framework by which the ministry can capture data of IT services exports.

"We are working in DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) to create the framework of a genuine single window where you do not open doors behind that single window. We are also working on mapping the entire land bank available for industry and industrial development," he said while addressing industry representatives of electronics and software exports. The minister said that sufficient land is available and "we can make sure that it is available at competitive prices, we can even talk to states".

He added that states can be consulted on issues like affordable power and water supply if the electronics industry wants to set up an entire ecosystem in a state. "Talk to DPIIT, pick up an area of your choice, where the entire ecosystem can be created and supported and we are willing to go that extra mile whatever it takes to create such a cluster of industry and it should be world-class," he said.

Regarding the demand of export incentives under MEIS (merchandise exports from India scheme), he said the ministry is working on Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP), "so I do not know whether MEIS can really sustain or continue beyond December 2020 or when RoDTEP come to your industry". He said that no industry can sustain in the long run on "these clutches" and industries which are not dependent on the government are flourishing.

The success of IT, BPO and software is largely because they remain free of government intervention and "to my mind that is what we should gradually move and push towards in the electronics sector also". He added that the government does not have that kind of endless resources to be able to give that to any and every sector, "so we will have to gradually move towards more and more self-sustainable projects".

He asked the industry to work on creating some clusters where the whole ecosystem can be created with all necessary testing labs, common services, getting plug and play infrastructure to units and ensuring online clearances". "We really want to see (semiconductor) FAB (plant) coming up quickly. I would urge you to apply your mind and tell us what the government needs to do for that," he said adding "We can even think of setting up a plant near a power plant," he added.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...

COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 PTI He missed out on a well-deserving century during the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020