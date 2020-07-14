Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Toyota suspends production at Karnataka's Bidadi plant till July 22

The company had voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi even before the national lockdown was announced in March, it noted. This was done to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:15 IST
COVID-19: Toyota suspends production at Karnataka's Bidadi plant till July 22

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has decided to suspend production at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka till July 22 in line with the lockdown announced by the state government to counter the spread of COVID-19. The firm's operations at Bidadi-based plant in Karnataka will be suspended from July 14 (second shift) to July 22 (first shift), TKM said in a statement.

This is in accordance with the directives issued by the Karnataka government in order to flatten the curve of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, it added. The company has seen cases rise at its manufacturing plant in the past few days.

On Monday, the automaker announced the emergence of four new cases of COVID-19 at its manufacturing facility. TKM had earlier reported that its 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, the company has adopted a proactive and multi-faceted approach to safeguard the physical as well as the mental well-being of all its stakeholders including customers, its employees, dealers and supplier partners," TKM said. The company had voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi even before the national lockdown was announced in March, it noted.

This was done to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, the company said. After unlock, the company has been prudent about the number of employees working at the plant in Bidadi.

"At any given point, only 40-45 per cent of the production workforce was attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing. On a daily basis, all employees have to self-declare their health condition, as a reassurance to their safe health," it added. Similarly, TKM said it has been relentlessly ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the company takes adequate measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact tracing.

The company also extends all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment, it noted..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...

COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 PTI He missed out on a well-deserving century during the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020