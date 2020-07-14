Dilip Buildcon JV wins Rs 1,900 cr highway project in Jharkhand, Bihar

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its joint venture has won a Rs 1,900 crore highway project in Jharkhand and Bihar from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

"Dilip Buildcon Limited through JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new EPC project," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. It said the project pertains to construction of a new link NH-133B from Sahibganj Bypass in Jharkhand, including Ganga Bridge stretch and Manihari Bypass, and widening of NH-131A stretch in Bihar.

The project cost for the bid was Rs 1,900.08 crore, it added..