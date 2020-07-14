Left Menu
Kushinagar airport will give opportunities to explore Buddhist sites: Indian mission in Lanka

"The Kushinagar district is also home to numerous other monasteries and Buddhist cultural sites. "The decision to declare Kushinagar airport as an International airport, will provide Buddhist pilgrims, historians and cultural enthusiasts the opportunity to comfortably explore not only Kushinagar, but also other historically significant locations such as Lumbini, Kapilavastu and Sravasti, which are in close proximity," the mission said in a statement.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:33 IST
Kushinagar airport will give opportunities to explore Buddhist sites: Indian mission in Lanka
Representative Image

The Indian government's decision to declare the aerodrome in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar as an international airport will provide pilgrims, historians and cultural enthusiasts the opportunity to explore Buddhist sites, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday. The government on June 24 approved the declaration, stating the airport will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Sri Lanka is a Buddhist-majority nation with over 70 per cent people practising the faith. "The Kushinagar district is also home to numerous other monasteries and Buddhist cultural sites.

"The decision to declare Kushinagar airport as an International airport, will provide Buddhist pilgrims, historians and cultural enthusiasts the opportunity to comfortably explore not only Kushinagar, but also other historically significant locations such as Lumbini, Kapilavastu and Sravasti, which are in close proximity," the mission said in a statement. The Indian government in a statement had said that around 200-300 devotees from Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, Myanmar, etc come to offer prayers at Kushinagar on any given day.

Considered one of the four main pilgrimage sites of Buddhism, Kushinagar is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana after his death. There is a huge reclining statue of Lord Buddha from the 5th Century at the Mahaparinirvana Temple.

The Ramabhar Stupa, also known as the Mukutbandhan Chaitya, is said to be the cremation place of Lord Buddha, and is located in the vicinity of the Mahaparinirvana Temple.

